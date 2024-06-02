Roland Garros: Five things we learned on Day 8 - what's in a name?

Iga is the first name and it might denote an attitude as the defending champion and top seed blitzed her fellow 23-year-old Anastasia Potopova to reach the last eight. Next up for Swiatek? Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic.

Payback?

Iga Swiatek's 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Anastasia Potopova was, at 40 minutes, the shortest match of her career. It had nothing to do with old times, said the 23-year-old Pole. The Russian, also 23, had the beating of her during their junior days, Swiatek recalled: "I lost some heart-breaking matches for me like the semi-final of the Orange Bowl when I had a match point and I lost here in the juniors when I had a pretty good tournament." The intervening years have been kinder to Swiatek who boasts four Grand Slam tournament crowns among the 21 trophies in her cabinet while Potopova has two singles and three doubles titles. "Honestly, there's no point thinking about those days," declared Swiatek. "But I had just a thought like that. It lasted two seconds and then I was focusing on my work because that's the best thing I can do." What would have been the score had she not been so distracted?

In great footsteps

Late dates

Discipline

After Carlos Alcaraz had disposed of Felix Auger-Aliassime, on-court interviewer Marion Bartoli wanted to know if Alcaraz had watched the clash between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti much, much earlier that day. Ever polite, the Spaniard said he had viewed proceedings up until the middle of the second set tiebreak before going off to bed. What a good lad.

Something of the night



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Roland Garros: Five things we learned on Day 3 – Au revoir Alizé and man time

Roland Garros: Five things we learned on Day 1: Old stagers give it a go

Roland Garros: Five things we learned on Day 2: Nadal's got no idea