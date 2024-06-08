Roland Garros: Five things we learned on Day 14 - gains and pains

And so Iga Swiatek won the title and Jasmine Paolini won our hearts. And their bank balances rose by 2.4 million and 1.2 million euros respectively.

Everyone's a winner

Always loved the thumping groove of Hot Chocolate's hit. Ah the late 1970s. Nice touch from the French Open organisers who got some hot tennis numbers from the 1970s out to adorn the women's singles trophy presentation ceremony: Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova. Evert, 69, won the first of her seven titles in Paris in 1974. Navratliova, 67, claimed the crown in 1982 and 1984. The review wonders if these two would have been deemed worthy enough to have played in the night sessions.

Advance

Well, at least the organisers scrapped the wacky idea of a few years ago. After the 2021 final, Barbara Travi was wheeled forward to belt out France's Eurovision song contest entry Voilà. It is a great tune. But after the French Open final? Really? This year, it was the men's doubles final. Chimes a tad more with the ambiance.

No pain, no gain

The horror. The horror

Stand down for action



