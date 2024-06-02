Roland Garros: Five things we learned on Day 7 - a day to remember

And so there's some history. The latest finish at the French Open – thanks to the rain and the obsession with men.

Rain holds up the love

And so the rain washed away the joys of doubles play on Day 7. French Open organisers decided to scrap the games as they announced that play would get under way at 5.15pm – six or so hours after it was meant to start. The delay will give Paula Badosa a chance to recover properly. The 26-year-old Spaniard lost her third round singles match in straight sets to her good chum Aryna Sabalenka. Badosa was due to go out and take solace in the mixed doubles at the side of boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. "It's not easy, of course, but we are so used to falling and we have to stand up every single day," declared Badosa. "It's a beautiful opportunity also sharing the court with somebody you love." Ace.

Wild and groovy?

It must be the rain. The four-hour-and-14-minute number between fourth seed Alexander Zverev and the 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor was supposed to be followed by the void between the last of the day matches on Court Philippe Chatrier and the night match which is due to start at 8.15pm. But suddenly the night match audience were given the unfinished tie between Grigor Dimitrov and Zizou Bergs before the clash between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti. That chugged on until 10.20pm. Djokovic and Musetti got going just over two hours later than planned.

Endings

Look

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning



