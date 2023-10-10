Roku saves “The Spiderwick Chronicles” after it was scrapped at Disney+

The Grace family has found a new home — and it's not the Spiderwick estate.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is heading to Roku, which has acquired exclusive U.S. rights to stream the TV adaptation of the popular children's fantasy series written by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. The eight-episode show, whose ensemble cast includes Christian Slater and Jack Dylan Grazer, will premiere on The Roku Channel in early 2024.

The saga was originally developed and produced for Disney+, but in August the streamer scrapped plans to stream it even though filming had already been completed.

THE SPIDERWICK CHRONICLES

Everett Collection Freddie Highmore in 2008's 'The Spiderwick Chronicles'

The Spiderwick Chronicles follows a family of young children who move from New York to Michigan and into a decrepit abode that happens to be their family's ancestral home. They soon discover that the mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather's Spiderwick Estate include a world of fairies and other supernatural creatures.

The story was previously adapted into a 2008 movie from director Mark Waters that starred a young Freddie Highmore as twins Jared and Simon Grace. This time an ensemble cast will bring the series to life, including Grazer as the voice of Thimbletack, Slater as Mulgarath, Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace, Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace, and Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace.

"We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership," said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios, who co-produced the series. "Our showrunner, Aron Eli Coleite, has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can't wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters."

Coleite also serves as executive producer, along with Kat Coiro (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), who also directs the first two episodes of the series.

