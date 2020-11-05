Roku Q3 Revenue, Streaming Hours Spike Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Roku’s third-quarter financial results topped Wall Street’s estimates Thursday afternoon as streaming hours spiked for another consecutive quarter, sending the stock up over 4% in after-hours trading, on top of a 4.4% gain during the regular trading session.

Active accounts popped by 43% to 46 million, according to the company, while streaming hours rose 54% to 14.8 billion.

Roku reported $451.7 million in Q3 revenue, marking an 73% year-over-year increase during the quarter, better than the $367.8 million in revenue that analysts had expected for the September-ended quarter.

More to come…

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Varietyâ€™s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.