ROK Resources Announces Post-Acquisition Reserves of 15.4 Million BOE

·7 min read

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce the results of its April 1, 2022 independent reserves evaluation, which includes the reserve volumes from its recent acquisition (the "Acquisition"), as defined in the press release dated March 7, 2022. The evaluation for the Company as at April 1, 2022 was conducted by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") of Calgary and was conducted in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluators Handbook ("COGEH") and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and BOPD refers to barrels of oil per day. Reserves volumes reported below are "Total Company Interest Reserves", a classification of reserves used in the evaluation which represents production and reserves before deduction of royalties.

Summary of Reserves

  • Crude oil & natural gas Total Company Interest reserves and present values at April 1, 2022, as provided by McDaniel:

    • Proved Developed Producing oil and gas reserves ("PDP") of 6,900 Mboe and Net Present Value of proved developed producing oil and gas reserves ("PDP") discounted at 10% ("NPV10%") and before tax of $113,637,700

    • Total Proved oil and gas reserves ("1P") of 9,290 Mboe and Net Present Value of proved oil and gas reserves ("1P") discounted at 10% ("NPV10%") and before tax of $142,941,000

  • Total Proved plus probable oil and gas reserves ("2P") of 15,448 Mboe and Net Present Value of proved plus probable oil and gas reserves ("2P") discounted at 10% ("NPV10%") and before tax of $225,471,000

ROK Resources Inc., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture
ROK Resources Inc., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture
ROK Resources Inc., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture
ROK Resources Inc., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture

1)

The tables shown have assessed reserves at forecast crude oil reference prices and costs

2)

The inflation rate is 0% in 2022, 2.3% per year in 2023 and 2% per year starting in 2024

3)

Estimated future undiscounted capital costs, in dollars, at March 31, 2022 were CAD $83.6 million for proved reserves and CAD $124.5 million for proved plus probable reserves

4)

Total current well & facility abandonment and reclamation costs of CAD $56.6 million were included in the report. Also included, are abandonment and reclamation costs for all future wells assigned reserves.

5)

The net present values disclosed may not represent fair market value.

6)

Totals may not add exactly due to rounding.

Financial Hedge
As per NI 51-101, the evaluation does not account for the financial hedge that the Company entered into on March 8, 2022, details of which can be found in the press release dated March 17, 2022. As a result of the WTI hedge on 75% of the Company's declining Proved Developed Producing barrels, ROK will receive a premium to the price forecast employed by McDaniel from April 2022 through March 2024. The Company estimates the difference in revenue to be $7.0 million1 CAD to ROK's benefit.

1)

Assumes foreign exchange rate (CAD/USD) of 0.80.

About ROK
ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:
Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO
Bryden Wright, COO
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: info@rokresources.ca

Boe Disclosure
The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in the report are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Reserve Disclosure
All reserves information in this press release was prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"), effective March 31, 2022, using an average of three reserve evaluators April 1, 2022 forecast prices and costs in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook"). All reserve references in this press release are "Company gross reserves". Company gross reserves are the Company's total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties payable by the Company and before the consideration of the Company's royalty interests. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future cash flow of net revenue presented herein represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of ROK's crude oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Abbreviations

bbls/d barrels per day

boe barrels of oil equivalent

boe/d barrels oil equivalent per day

NGLs Natural Gas Liquids

Mboe Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent

MMboe Millions of barrels of oil equivalent

PDP Proved Developed Producing

TP Total Proved Reserves

TPP Total Proved and Probable Reserves

IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board

WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to pursuing the objectives and the expectations regarding the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697927/ROK-Resources-Announces-Post-Acquisition-Reserves-of-154-Million-BOE

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Avalanche take top seed in West, beating Hurrcicanes 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, Ben Meyers added a goal in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche took the top seed in the Western Conference, beating the Carolina Hurrcicanes 7-4 on Saturday night. Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight. The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points this season. They’re two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for po

  • Fred VanVleet on foul trouble, how Raptors can respond in Game 2

    Fred VanVleet battled foul trouble all night in Game 1 of the Raptors’ first-round series with the 76ers and shared his thoughts about some of the calls that went against him. The point guard also discussed how Toronto can respond in the next game, and what conclusions to draw from Game 1, if any. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.