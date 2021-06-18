Rohit vs Boult, Virat vs Jamieson Among Key Battles in WTC Final

India and New Zealand may be playing at a neutral venue, but it is Kohli's side that has shown dominance away from home winning two out of the three series they have played overseas in the run-up to World Test Championship (WTC) final. In contrast, New Zealand's run comprises only series wins at home with both their overseas tours in the run-up to WTC final yielding no success for them.

The Kiwis have played five series in the 2019-2021 WTC period and won three series at home against India, Pakistan and West Indies which saw them enter the final on the basis of percentage of points.

Also Read: WTC Final: Virat Kohli & India Eye Greatest Title in Test Cricket

However, the second-placed team on the WTC points table had started their campaign on a sour note. Sri Lanka held them to a 1-1 draw in the island in 2019 while they were clean swept 3-0 by Australia during the 2019-20 season.

India, on the other hand, began their WTC final campaign in 2019 with a bang, thrashing West Indies in the Caribbean and earning 100 percent of the points available.

With less than a day to go for the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand to begin here on Friday, Here’s a look at some of the key match-ups for the WTC Final.

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

Sharma has played only one Test in England and experts say he has a weakness against the moving ball, especially one that comes in from a left-arm seamer. Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammed Amir exploited it during the 2017 Champions Trophy final and even before too. Former India batsman has asked the India opener to be careful against Boult.

Also Read: If NZ Win Toss & Bowl, India Will Be All Out on Day 1: Shane Bond

Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson:

The tall New Zealand pace bowler turned down his Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli's request of bowling to him at nets with a Dukes ball that he was carrying with him during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). But Kohli would have faced him in the IPL nets with a white and got some idea. The steep bounce could be hot to handle.



Story continues

Ross Taylor vs R Ashwin/ R Jadeja

Taylor, who average of 33.83 against India is almost 12 runs below his career average of 45.76, has been dismissed 54 times by a spinner out of 164 times. But his average of 44.55 against the slow bowlers is higher than his average of 33.28 against pace bowlers. Part of the reason is that on wickets outside India, the spinners don't get much purchase. How Ashwin and Jadeja bowl to the New Zealand No. 4 will be key. Taylor, 37, has fallen to right-arm spin 30 times and left-arm spin 24 times.



Devon Conway vs Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand's South African import became only the sixth batsman to score a debut ton at Lord's and the first to score a double on Test debut at Lord's was the Man-of-the-Series in the recent two-Test series against England. He is known to play the ball late. But how he reads pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's quick-arm action will be interesting. Bumrah's natural delivery goes away from him and he may have to be watchful.



Kane Williamson vs Ishant Sharma/Mohammed Shami

New Zealand captain Williamson has a poor record in England (an average of 26.1 as against a career average of 53.6) and Ishant Sharma, on his fourth tour of England and having experience of county cricket with Sussex which gave his career a fresh lease, will be targeting his knee roll to get the leg-before wicket decision. The Kiwi, however, has a tight defence and a battle of attrition may ensue. Williamson could also face the challenge of deliveries of landing on seam from Mohammed Shami.



. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Actively Engaged With Dominica For Choksi’s Early Deportation: MEARohit vs Boult, Virat vs Jamieson Among Key Battles in WTC Final . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.