Rohit Sharma Smashes 80 Off 54 vs KKR, Fans Celebrate on Twitter

Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday back to his lazy elegance with a masterful 80 off 54 balls that helped his team to a competitive 195/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

They went onto win the match by 49 runs and Rohit was named Man of the Match.

Rohit's innings was punctuated by three fours and six sixes as he nearly played through the innings. Like most players in the IPL, he has hardly played any cricket this year due to the COVID pandemic. He is, however, coming into the tournament with a longer break than most of his Indian team mates as he has been away since picking up an injury in February during India’s tour of New Zealand.

Also Read: IPL: Mumbai Indians Register 49-Run Win, KKR Lose Campaign Opener

View photos Rohit Sharma was named Man of The Match. More

Rohit scored just 12 in MI's first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Against KKR, he, along with Suryakumar Yadav, helped MI get over the early dismissal of his opening partner Quinton de Kock and give the four-time champions a dominant start.



The 33-year-old elegant right-hander feasted on a number of short deliveries from a lacklustre KKR bowling attack and made the most of those deliveries. Five of his nine boundary hits came off his trademark pull shot which he used whenever a short pitched delivery was directed at him.



The pull shot was designed to be played by Rohit Sharma.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2020

Rohit Sharma and short ball. Beautiful love story #ipl — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 23, 2020

At one stage, during the middle overs, it seemed as if Rohit would complete his second century in the IPL. But the sultry Abu Dhabi weather caught up with him and he was visibly exhausted by the time his innings came to an end. He fell to Shivam Mavi, holing out at long-on while trying to hit a full toss bowled outside the off-stump.

Rohit's SR in the last 4 overs in the IPL is GREATER than Pollard or Hardik. In fact only ABD and Kohli are higher. If Rohit is going to be batting in the last 4 it makes sense to split Hardik and Pollard. The hot weather means batting long with same power will be tough. #KKRvsMI — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 23, 2020

. Read more on IPL by The Quint.Rohit Sharma Smashes 80 Off 54 vs KKR, Fans Celebrate on TwitterIPL: Mumbai Indians Register 49-Run Win, KKR Lose Campaign Opener . Read more on IPL by The Quint.