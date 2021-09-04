Rohit Sharma Scores Century as India Lead by 100 Runs at Tea in Oval Test

A well set Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara made excellent use of the post lunch session, scoring at more than three runs an over. India went into Tea with the lead of 100 runs, putting the visitors in control against England.

The icing on the cake was Rohit Sharma getting his first century overseas and he notched it up with a massive six off Moeen Ali. This was Rohit’s 8th Test century.

Talented batter: Scores a century

Brilliant batter: Scores an away Test century

In the afternoon session, both Pujara and Rohit were not only cautious but also quick to pounce on chances to score, putting the English bowlers under immense pressure at the Oval.

India started off the session with a 9-run lead and went on to add another 91 as the visitors motored along to 199/1 after 69 overs.

While Rohit was playing a very assured hand, curbing his attacking instincts, Pujara at the other end was scoring faster than his most recent exploits.

The number 3 batter went into the break with his score at 48 off 97 deliveries having hit 7 boundaries, while Rohit played 218 deliveries for his 103.

The English bowling attack which had seemed so dangerous up until now seemed to be bereft of ideas as Rohit and Pujara not only left the ball well but also ensured that the scoreboard kept moving.

England did not help themselves with a couple of moments of sloppy fielding during the first sessions as India surged ahead in the contest.

