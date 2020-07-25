Rohit Sharma Posts a Picture Donning Mumbai Indians’ Jersey Ahead of IPL 2020 (See Pic)

Rohit Sharma’s recent post on Instagram has sent social media in a tizzy. Ahead of the start of the IPL 2020, the Hitman has posted a picture of himself donning the jersey of Mumbai Indians. This has surely got the cricket-starving fans excited. The IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19, 2020, and will be held in UAE. As per Brijesh Patel, IPL Chairman, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held from September 19 and the finals of the tournament will be conducted on November 8. IPL 2020 Dates Announced: Indian Premier League 13 Scheduled to Begin on September 19 in UAE, Final to be Played on November 8.

Also Read | Dharmana Krishna Das Takes Charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020

The cricketing starving fans are surely happy with the dates of IPL 2020 being revealed. It is also reported that the teams might leave for UAE by August 20 and ahead of the tournament Sharma posted a picture donning the MI colours. The BCCI will meet the teams in the upcoming weeks to chalk out the further plans and will accordingly reveal the new schedules. He shared the same on his social media account. Check out the snap below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The tournament would be 51 days long and the schedules will be announced in the next week. The IPL 2020 was supposed to be held in March 2020, but with the outspread of the coronavirus, the entire nation was in a lockdown due to the pandemic situation created due to the virus. Initially, the BCCI emphasised that India was an ideal venue for the tournament but with the increasing number of cases of the virus, they thought UAE would be a better option.