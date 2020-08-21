Rohit Sharma gets Khel Ratna, Ishant Sharma to be Awarded Arjuna

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has been awarded the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Besides him, his teammate Ishant Sharma and women cricketer Deepti Sharma will be getting the Arjuna Award.

The 33-year-old Rohit will only be the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, just-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli to be conferred the Khel Ratna.

Tendulkar was the first Indian cricketer to get the Khel Ratna in 1998, followed by Dhoni in 2007 and Kohli in 2018, who won it jointly with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

Meanwhile Ishant was earlier named in the 29-strong list of athletes who were recommended by sports ministry’s selection committee.

