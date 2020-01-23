Rohan Dennis' Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight - Gallery

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Dennis has come under quite a bit of media scrutiny over the past year, but his victory at the TT World Championships proved, in the face of any controversy, he can still ride a bike pretty darn fast. In Adelaide, Dennis is decked out in his new Team Ineos colours, and with a new bike too, a Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight.

The XLight sees a slightly modified carbon layup that's said to drop 60g off the frame's overall weight, and further grams are shed through the use of a matte clear coat, instead of paint. Even still, Dennis' bike tipped our scales at a 7.15kg. Comparatively light in a WorldTour peloton surrounded by disc brakes, but heavy when stacked against Geschke's rim-brake-equipped TCR from Giant-sponsored CCC Team.

The majority of the teams at the Tour Down Under have made the swap to discs but Dennis and the rest of the Ineos team are still riding rim brakes in Adelaide, with the F12 XLight seeing direct-mount Shimano Dura-Ace callipers front and rear. The rest of the Ineos team leader's bike is dressed in full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 including a dual side power meter which is integrated into the crank. Right about where the magnet for the Dura-Ace Powermeter would be glued on the chainstay — required for the unit to calculate power and cadence — the Ineos F12 XLight sees a chain-suck protector, so instead the magnet is bolted onto the bottom of the K-Edge chain catcher. Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep use a similar chain catcher mounted magnet.

Ineos is again using a one-piece, direct-mount derailleur hanger which provides a stiffer foundation for the rear derailleur and is said to make for improved shifting and easier wheel changes. At the back Dennis' has opted for an 11-30T cassette and a 53/39T chainset, which should provide the Australian plenty of range on the climbs. Ahead of the race, Dennis was rolling on Shimano Dura-Ace C60 carbon wheels finished with 25mm Continental Competition Pro LTD tubular tyres; but with a bit of wiggle-room on the weight front, the Team Ineos' mechanics confirmed the Aussie will run a shallower wheel on the climbing stages.

Dennis' saddle of choice is the Fizik Antares, with the mechanics using paint pens to mark measuring points on the cover to make their own lives easier when it comes to getting bikes built and set up correctly. Underneath the saddle is a 3D printed titanium saddle clamp, courtesy of Pinarello's in-house component brand MOST. Marginal gains anyone?

Credit where credit is due, the Ineos mechanics are a step above when it comes to finishing, with the Most Superlight bar tape is finished with exquisite tidiness, so there is no need for electrical tape or a finishing strip. Speaking of bars, Dennis is running the one-piece Most Talon one-piece bar and stem, measuring 38cm wide with a 140mm stem.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Rohan Dennis' Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight.

Rohan Dennis' Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight full bike specifications

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight, size 56

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ Dual sided power

Bottom bracket: Shimano

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C60 tubular

Tyres: Continental Competition Pro LTD tubular, 25mm

Handlebars: Most Talon integrated bar and stem, 38cm

Handlebar tape: Most Superlight

Stem: Most Talon integrated bar and stem, 140mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: Most carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Computer: Garmin Edge 830 (not shown)

Rider height: 1.82m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 775mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 590mm

Weight: 7.15kg