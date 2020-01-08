Rohan Dennis' new Pinarello Bolide TT time trial bike

Rohan Dennis' Pinarello Bolide TT Time Trial Bike

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Dennis

After a turbulent 2019 season which culminated in a bitter divorce from Bahrain-Merida, it was speculated whether Rohan Dennis would find a new team for the 2020 season at all, but after almost three months of silence, Team Ineos finally announced the arrival of the time trial world champion.

This transfer to Team Ineos marks the beginning of a new era for the Australian time triallist, who believes he's found the right environment to develop and succeed.

"There were a couple of other [teams] but honestly, this was the best fit. It’s the place that I think will best support my Olympic and time trial aspirations," Dennis said while speaking on Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe's podcast 'Watts Occurring'.

With a new team comes a plethora of new tech, including a fleet of bikes from Pinarello, and he's already picked up a silver medal in his new team's livery, at the Cycling Australia national championships.

Brett Lancaster, Sport Director at Team Ineos, summarised Dennis' ride: "We know that Luke Durbridge is always strong this time of year. He started in front of Rohan which we hoped would be an advantage and it was very close all the way through.

"Rohan’s had a nice build up here. He prepped well and we did everything correctly. Performance-wise he walks away happy and his attitude has been really good. You have to hold your hands up and say Luke deserved to win."

Aboard the time trial bike is likely where Dennis will see most of his individual successes in 2020, and his Pinarello Bolide TT is custom painted in honour of the Australian's 2019 World Championship win in Yorkshire in September.

The rim-brake-equipped bike is fitted with PRO wheels shod with a Continental Competition Pro Ltd tubular tyres, and while a number of Ineos riders were spotted using a sinusoidal front wheel from Princeton CarbonWorks at the World Championships in Yorkshire, Dennis' bike is fitted with a PRO tri-spoke. Shimano provides the shifting with its 11-speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

Although the official PR shots show what looks to be the stock Bolide TT handlebar extensions, photographs from the race suggest Dennis is using MOST's one-piece 3D printed, custom moulded extensions.

On the clothing front, Dennis remained sponsor correct, using a Castelli-branded speedsuit and aero overshoes, along with a Kask Bambino time-trial helmet.

"Rohan's put out better numbers than this time last year and of course he’s not peaking at the moment," Lancaster added. "Now he goes to Melbourne for some wind-tunnel testing, then will go and join Dylan [van Baarle] and Pavel [Sivakov] on the Gold Coast for five days before they all head to Adelaide for the Tour Down Under."