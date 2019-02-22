ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard matches, date, start time, location, rumors

History will be made in April when Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling team up for the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, marking the first time that a non-WWE wrestling show will take place inside the world’s most famous arena.

The event will take place during WrestleMania weekend in the "Big Apple", which will be the epicenter of the wrestling universe with thousands of fans ascending on the city for all of the events and festivities.

All of the top stars from both ROH and NJPW — including Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi — will be featured on the G1 Supercard and every major championship defended in what should be an awesome showcase of wrestling action from the two promotions.

While no matches have been announced yet, the card will start coming together in the next few weeks. Here’s all you need to know about G1 Supercard and keep checking Sporting News for the updated card and live coverage of the huge event.

ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard date, start time

G1 Supercard will air live on Saturday, April 6 from Madison Square Garden in New York City beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.





How to watch ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard

G1 Supercard will air LIVE on pay-per-view via cable and satellite and via the FITE TV app. The show also will stream live for subscribers of both ROH HonorClub and NJPW World streaming services.





ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard card

TBA







ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard rumored matches

— Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship



