ROH Final Battle 2018 matches, date, start time, location, rumors

Ring of Honor will close out the year with ROH Final Battle 2018 on Friday, Dec. 14, from the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. This will be the 17th edition of the annual event that debuted in 2002.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the show and whether it will be the final ROH event for Cody, The Young Bucks and Adam Page — members of the popular group "The Elite" — with their contracts expiring. Regardless, ROH has put together a stacked card to end the year and a big event where talent will be looking to put on a show.

Most of the card has already been announced, including four championship matches. Here's all you need to know about ROH Final Battle 2018:

ROH Final Battle 2018 date, start time

ROH Final Battle 2018 will air live on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch ROH Final Battle 2018

ROH Final Battle 2018 will be available to watch on pay-per-view, the Honor Club streaming service via ROHwrestling.com, and the Fite TV app.

ROH Final Battle 2018 card

— Jay Lethal vs. Cody for the ROH world championship

— SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) vs. The Briscoes vs.The Young Bucks in a ROH tag team championship ladder war

— Jeff Cobb vs. Adam "Hangman" Page for the ROH television championship

— Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein in a Four Corner Survival Match for the Women of Honor championship

— Dalton Castle vs. Matt Taven

— Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray in an "I Quit" match

— Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

— Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll