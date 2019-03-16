ROH 17th Anniversary results: Jay Lethal and Matt Taven battle to a draw, new tag team champions crowned

After sixty minutes of action, there wasn't a clear cut winner for the ROH world championship while the night ended in a bloody war that saw new tag team champions crowned at the ROH 17th Anniversary show in Las Vegas.

Jay Lethal and Matt Taven went back and forth, hitting each other with their finishers and fought through exhaustion before they reached the 60-minute time limit in their match for the ROH world championship that ended in a draw. Meanwhile, PCO and Brody King upended the 10-time ROH tag team champions The Briscoes in a wild, no holds barred street fight to win the titles.

Both matches have big ramifications on the April 6 ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden. The ROH world champion is set to defend the title against Marty Scurll at that show but the match will likely be a triple threat match between Scurll, Lethal, and Taven. With PCO and King become the ROH tag team championship, they will face IWGP tag team champions The Guerrillas of Destiny in a title vs. title match at that event.

Overall, it was a good night of action like fans would expect from a Ring of Honor show even though two of the advertised matches didn't take place with the world title match going an hour.

Check out Sporting News's complete ROH 17tht Anniversary coverage below.



(All times Eastern.)





ROH 17th Anniversary live updates

Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) defeat The Briscoes to win the ROH tag-team championship in a Las Vegas Street Fight

12:21 a.m. FINISH: Back in the ring, its PCO and King against Mark who is down on the mat. King puts a chair on him and PCO hits a moonsault off the top rope to score the win and we have new champions. That was an insane match with too many dangerous moves. Everyone worked extremely hard but the crowd was hit and miss in a totally wild affair.

And now it looks like it will be PCO and King versus the Guerrillas of Destiny in a title vs. title match at G1 Supercard.

12:18 a.m.: PCO is now bleeding and he gets jabbed in the neck but another kendo stick. The Briscoes set up another table outside the ring and Jay set up PCO on it before King slams him on the apron. He then grabs Mark and launches him off the top rope onto a pile of chairs on the floor. Good lord! King has Jay on the apron and goes for a piledriver through a table but slips and then both slide off the table.

12:15 a.m.: Jay Driller by Jay but somehow, King kicks out before the three count. The Briscoes both have kendo sticks and smash King with them. PCO staggers into the ring and eats several shots to the head before tearing apart a kendo stick. He then hits a double clothesline on the brothers and goes to check on his partner. That dude is a machine.

12:12 a.m.: Another table is set up outside the ring and now King and Jay are alone in the ring while PCO is hurting on the floor. Meanwhile, Mark sets up two tables outside the ring and then pulls out a bunch of chairs. King fights off both of the Briscoes momentarily until Mark connects with a Blockbuster off the top rope through the tables.

12:10 a.m.: Jay Briscoe is a bloody mess and all four men are fighting outside the ring. PCO smashes Jat in the face with a piece of a broken table and then Mark goes to town on both opponents with a kendo stick. Then King gets the stick and smashes Jay with it. PCO charges at Jay but gets backdropped onto the apron. This is getting very painful.

12:06 a.m.: King is along in the ring with the Briscoes who set up a table in a corner. But King sends Jay face-first into a chair in another corner and then drops Mark through the table.

12:03 a.m.: Mark Briscoe grabs a kendo stick and hits PCO who doesn't sell it but then gets dropped chest-first across the barricade.

12:01 a.m.: The Briscoes are teaming up on King and that means biting him before King reverses with a flying crossbody off the ropes. PCO gets back into it, dropping Mark Briscoe off the apron through a table. Ouch.

11:58 p.m.: This should be absolutely wild. Both teams quickly go outside the ring and chuck a bunch of chairs into the ring. They each have a chair and go to battle. Mark Brisco hits King with a shot to the back and then gives PCO one. Then Mark Briscoe hits a huge corkscrew dive off the top rope onto King on the floor.

11:52 p.m.: Announcer Ian Riccoboni says that Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete after getting his knee smashed early so his match with Silas Young is off. And the Lifeblood - Kingdom match is off after Marseglia and O'Ryan left the building with Taven. Young has joined the announce team and it's time for the main event. And the show is going long as it was supposed to end at midnight eastern.

Rush defeats Bandido

11:49 p.m. FINISH: They're back in the ring and Bandido connects with a knee to the face but Rush catches him with an overhead suplex. Bandido is sitting in the corner and Rush connects with a running drop kick which is called the Bull Horn and he gets the pin. Good match with lots of cool, high-flying moves.

Afterward, Dalton Castle gets in the ring to address Rush who he calls a "mountain of meat". Castle says he sees a challenge and someone he wants to smash heads with. He challenges him to a match at the G1 Supercard and Rush snatches the mic away from him and screams "who are you?" He then trash talks him in Spanish and basically accepts the match before leaving the ring. And we have another match set up at MSG on April 6.

11:43 p.m.: Rush is laying in the ropes and Bandido connects with a springboard 450 splash. But then he gets knocked to the floor and Rush hits with a huge plancha. They get up on the apron and Bandido hits a running hurricanrana that sends Rush flying onto the floor.

11:40 p.m.: Big Canadian Destroyer and then a head scissors takedown by Bandido and both guys are down for an eight count. Rush with a dead lift superplex but Bandido kick out of the pin attempt.

11:36 p.m.: Back in the ring, Rush hits a drop kick to the back of the head and then poses to the crowd before going after Bandido's mask before the ref stops him. Bandido is down in the corner and Rush comes charging in at him but Bandido moves. He then hits a twisting dive and then a dive and a Fosbury Flop onto Rush on the floor. Awesome stuff.

11:32 p.m.: Good wrestling early on with a couple of flurries between these two as they exchange moves. Castle adds, "We've got two beefy men, full heads of hair. Just a whole lot of handsome." The action spills to the floor where Rush picks up Bandido and powerbombs him through the ringside table.

11:26 p.m.: This show is supposed to go three hours so it looks like the Gresham/Young match along with The Kingdom/Liveblood matches will not happen. Good news as former ROH world champion Dalton Castle joins the broadcast team along with The Boys.

11:23 p.m.: Time for tthe musical act as Mega Ran comes to the ring and sings "Going to the Garden" or something like that. Then Bully Ray stops him and says that "rap is crap". Bully says he stole his name from a video game and Mega Ran agrees and says he played games as Devon and screams "testify" before Bully pushes him down. Mega Ran leaves and Bully Ray is preaching that no one from ROH or NJPW has ever performed at Madison Square Garden but he has. He says he has sold out the Garden and everyone can kiss his a** before he tells some kids to sit down and threatens them. He then issues an open challenge for anyone to face him at MSG.

Jay Lethal and Matt Taven go to a draw for the ROH world championship

11:08 p.m. FINISH: They're face to face on their knees exchanging blows and then get to their feet. Lethal with a pair of superkicks and then hits Lethal Injection but Taven kicks out again. Lethal cannot believe it and the crowd is torn. The bell rings and referee Todd Sinclair declares that this match is a 60-minute draw. The interference in the middle of the match seemed unnecessary but this was a heck of a match. The crowd is chanting "five more minutes" but that's not going to happen.

Marty Scurll, who is set to challenge for the ROH world championship at the upcoming G1 Supercard event, comes to the ring and takes the title. It's looking like a triple threat at that show between Scurll, Lethal, and Taven for the title.

11:05 p.m.: Lethal comes back with a cutter but Taven survives and the crowd is on its feet cheering. We're closing in on an hour at this point and both guys are exhausted.

11:03 p.m.: Medical staff is at ringside to help Lethal but Taven decided to take to the air and hits a huge splash on all of them. He gets Lethal back in the ring and hits Just the Tip of the Knee but Lethal somehow kicks out. Taven hits a kick to the face and starts slapping Lethal. Another kicks to the face but Lethal kicks out again.

10:59 p.m.: Taven gets a ladder and lays it out between the apron and the table. Lethal comes back with a kick and now Taven is laying on the ladder. Lethal sizes him up and goes to the top rope for a flying elbow but Taven moves and Lethal crashes through the ladder.

10:56 p.m.: Lethal hits a cutter and they both spill onto the floor where he hits another one. Taven is having a hard time getting back in the ring but finally does. Lethal is looking for something under the ring and he finds a table which Lethal sets up outside the ring with Taven laying prone on the apron. Lethal drags him to the floor and hits a hard chop that puts Taven on the table. Lethal goes to the top rope but Taven stops him and drops the champion onto his shoulder.

10:51 p.m.: We're now more than 40 minutes into this championship match. Lethal hits the Climax but Taven stays alive. He won't give up either as he gives Lethal the finger so the champ fires back with the Lethal Injection but Taven kicks out! Lethal cannot believe it.

10:48 p.m.: They're fighting for position on the apron and Taven suplexes Lethal through a table that was set up by The Kingdom earlier.

10:45 p.m.: Lethal goes for an elbow drop off the top rope but Taven catches him on the mat but the champ counters into a Figure Four. Taven reverses it over but then Lethal turns it over to get back control. He holds it for a moment before Taven gets to the ropes but the damage has been done.

10:41 p.m.: Taven hits the frog splash off the top rope and we might have a new champion. Nope - Lethal kicks out. Taven goes for another frog splash but Lethal gets his knees up and then hits a cutter.

10:39 p.m.: Lethal goes to the top rope but gets distracted as a bunch of red balloons start flying. Yep, Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan are at ringside as O'Ryan distracts the referee and Marseglia hits Lethal with a baseball bat. Jonathan Gresham comes down to make the save but he gets smashed in the leg with a chair. The Kingdom sets up a table but Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams make the save and chase them off. As that's happening, Taven hits Lethal with a low blow and then his Climax maneuver. He makes the cover but Lethal kicks out.

10:35 p.m.: Taven goes to the top for a big splash but Lethal moves out of the way as Taven lands on his feet. He charges at the champion who drops him to a knee and hits a DDT.

10:33 p.m.: Lethal fires back with a series of chops but Taven drives his shoulder down to the mat and then puts him in a hammerlock. Get comfortable - this is going for a while.

10:30 p.m.: Taven is now targeting Lethal's bad shoulder and hits a single arm DDT followed by an arm breaker. He's pulling hard but Lethal refuses to give up. Lethal finally gets out of it but gets dropped with Taven putting him in the Crossface.

10:24 p.m.: Suicide dive by Lethal who is selling an injured shoulder from earlier in the match. And he hits another. And another.

10:20 p.m.: Lethal has now focused on Taven's back, driving his knees into it. Taven comes back with a big drop kick and begins to trash talk him. BTW, this match is going at a pace that it feels like it is going to last a while. Could this go 45 minutes? Maybe an hour?

10:17 p.m.: Following up on before, it's official: ROH world television champion Jeff Cobb will face NJPW NEVER Openweight champion Will Ospreay at the G1 Supercard in a title vs. title match.

10:15 p.m.: Lethal with a dragon screw leg whip on Taven's surgically repaired knee. He goes for a Figure Four but Taven gets out of it and he tries to put it on himself but Lethal stops it. The champion goes for his Lethal Injection twice but Lethal reverses out of it both times and follows up with a big roundhouse kick.

10:12 p.m.: Side note: maybe we have a new match for the G1 Supercard?

10:10 p.m.: Either this match is going to last a while or ROH didn't want anything to follow the Las Vegas street fight for the tag team titles which should be wild. Either way, the ROH world championship match is underway. Back and forth action early on with chops and Taven punching away at Lethal in the corner. Lethal comes back with an arm drag followed by a cartwheel and drop kick to the face of Taven.

10:02 p.m.: This was set to be Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan but before any of them comes to the ring, Matt Taven matches down to the ring and says that the video that just aired disrespected him, the real ROH world champion. He declares that he is the real world champion and says he wants his match against Jay Lethal to start right now.

Mayu Iwatani beats Kelly Klein to retain the Women of Honor championship

10:00 p.m.: Iwatani comes back and hits a moonsault off the ropes. She goes for a second one off the top rope but Klein gets her knees up. She hits her K-Power finisher but Iwatani somehow survives. Klein looks to follow up but Iwatani rolls her up out of nowhere to get the pin. Solid match that got a little sloppy in the middle but told a good story as Klein still cannot find the answer for Iwatani.

9:57 p.m.: Iwatani hits a German suplex and Klein fires back with one of her own dropping Iwatani hard on her neck and the back of her head.

9:54 p.m.: Here comes Iwatani with a pair of Slingblade clotheslines and then hits a Northern Lights suplex for the two count. Iwatani goes to the top rope and connects with a double foot stomp to the midsection. This match has taken a big turn.

9:52 p.m.: Klein connects with multiple knees to the face and Iwatani falls to the mat. She tries to fight back but Klein stops her with a big elblow and then some ground and pound.

9:48 p.m.: Big size difference here as Klein is a good six inches taller and more than 50 pounds heavier than Iwatani. The bell rings and Klein immediately takes the fight to her, slamming her over and over into a corner.

Jeff Cobb defeats Shane Taylor to retain the ROH world television championship

9:43 p.m. FINISH: Taylor with a Cleveland Destroyer (think Canadian Destroyer) and Cobb barely kicks out. Cobb comes back with the Tour of the Islands but Taylor tries to shake it off so Cobb hits his finisher again to score the victory and retain his title. Good match and Cobb is a freak athlete.

9:41 p.m.: Taylor comes back with a chokeslam and then hits a splash off the top rope but Cobb just gets his shoulder up before the three count. Cobb fires back with a slap to the face and then a delayed German suplex but he can't get the pin.

9:38 p.m.: Cobb connects with a huge clothesline. It's so big that Cobb's momentum sends him through the ropes to the floor. I can't say I've seen that one before. He gets back in the ring and has Taylor set up for a superplex but Taylor fights out. Cobb comes back and slams Taylor off the top rope and then hits a standing moonsault. Cobb can really move for a huge guy. He makes the cover but Taylor kicks out.

9:33 p.m.: Cobb is on the floor and Taylor dives off the apron onto him. Back in the ring, Cobb shows off his power by grabbing Taylor for a pump-handle slam but instead picks him up and tosses him.

9:28 p.m.: The big boys are tossing each other around to begin this one and then Cobb shows off his athleticism.

Marty Scurll beats Kenny King

9:23 p.m. FINISH: King grabbed a chair but the referee grabbed it before he can use it and tossed it to the outside. Scurll used that moment to hit King with his umbrella while the referee had his back turned and that's it; he gets the win. Solid match between the two to get things started.

9:21 p.m.: Scurll with a hard slap to the face and King licks his lips. They exchange rollups but neither can get the pin. Scurll quiets the crowd and is ready to snap King's fingers but he counts with a windmill kick to the head. King hits a superplex and the Royal Flush but Scurll smartly rolls out to the floor.

9:19 p.m.: Scurll hits a 619 and then rolls up King, who kicks out. He comes back with a series of kicks and hits a spinebuster but Scurll kicks out just before the three-count.

9:14 p.m.: King has gained control including some chops and a backbreaker. Scurll is on the top rope and King goes up there as well. He does a backflip and then jumps up and kicks Scurll in the side of the head that knocks him to the floor. That doesn't last long and Scurll comes back with a flying DTT off the apron.

9:11 p.m.: Scurll immediately gets the action going with a big uppercut that sends King to the outside and he follows that up with a kick to the face. The Vegas crowd is hot to start this.

9:08 p.m.: Here we go with the first match of the night, and NWA world champion Nick Aldis is part of the broadcast. That makes sense because Scurll will face Aldis for the title at the NWA Crockett Cup event on Saturday, April 27 in Concord, N.C. Plus, "The Villain" will be challenging for the ROH world championship at next month's G1 Supercard.

9 p.m.: This may be one of those "fly under the radar" shows because it hasn't gained a ton of attention with the big ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard taking place next month, but this one has a really good lineup that could deliver one heck of a PPV.

8:48 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of ROH 17th Anniversary show. We'll be here for the entire card of the pay-per-view, so follow along all night along.

ROH 17th Anniversary matches

— Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven for the ROH world championship

— The Briscoes vs. Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) for the ROH tag-team championship in a Las Vegas Street Fight

— Rush vs. Bandido

— Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH world television championship

— Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan

— Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King

— Kelly Klein vs. Mayu Iwatani for the Women of Honor championship

— Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young

