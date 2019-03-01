ROH 17th anniversary matches, date, start time, location, rumors

Ring of Honor is turning 17 and will celebrate the occasion with the ROH 17th Anniversary show on Friday, March 15 at Sam Town's Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show will be headlined by a huge grudge match to determine who has the right to call themselves the real Ring of Honor World Champion as Jay Lethal squares off against Matt Taven.

Some of the card has already been announced, including three championship matches. Here’s all you need to know about ROH 17th Anniversary and keep checking Sporting News for the updated card and live coverage of the event.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year





ROH 17th Anniversary date, start time

ROH 17th Anniversary will air live on Friday, March 15, 2019, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.



How to watch ROH 17th Anniversary



ROH 17th Anniversary will be available to watch on pay-per-view, the Honor Club streaming service via ROHwrestling.com, and the Fite TV app.





ROH 17th Anniversary card

— Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven for the ROH World Championship

— The Briscoes vs. Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) for the ROH Tag Team Championship

— Rush vs. Bandido

— Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King

— Kelly Klein vs. Mayu Iwatani for the Women of Honor Championship





ROH 17th Anniversary rumored matches

TBD









