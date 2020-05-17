Go rogue with white eyeliner squiggles

Ask most makeup artists how to use white eyeliner and they’ll reply “in the waterline to open up your eyes”. They aren’t wrong, but it’s a bit boring isn’t it? Cynthia Rowley’s SS20 models went rogue, appearing with white squiggles drawn around their eyes (the cancellation of festivals shouldn’t stop your makeup from paying homage). Team with a strong brow, bronzed skin and nude lips. And remember, a liquid – not pencil – liner will help you draw a perfect cloud-like shape. Sometimes it’s fun to ignore rules about how makeup should be worn.

1. Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Concealer £30, bobbibrown.co.uk

2. Dior Show On Stage Liner in Matte White £27.50, dior.com

3. Lanolips Baby Rose Gold Ointment £13, cultbeauty.co.uk

4. Urban Decay Inked Brow Eyebrow Gel £22, selfridges.com

5. Morphe Liquid Liner in Blank Slate £12, cultbeauty.co.uk









I can’t do without... Blissfully cooling skin hydration fit for NHS heroes

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prior to writing this week’s column I spent hours on one-to-one Zoom calls with NHS staff across the country recommending beauty products. Three things quickly became evident: their work is extremely challenging (understatement); beauty boosts their morale; and skin hydration is an issue. Hydration is right up there on our skin’s hierarchy of needs. If we can get our cleansing and hydration right, we will eradicate a good proportion of our skincare issues. I generally recommend layering lots of thinner textures as opposed to one hefty, single option. As long as the formulations are clever concoctions, I’ve found this works for most people (if you are extra dry or have older skin, then of course make your final step a thick cream). Choice of textures and brands comes down to personal preferences, but I reckon this emulsion, from Korea’s best-selling beauty brand, will tick a few boxes. It hydrates skin deeply at every level as opposed to lazily languishing on the surface. It also includes a ceramide complex that strengthens and protects your skin barrier (helpful if you’re overzealous with acids). The cooling texture is beautiful. Not as thick as your traditional face cream, not as flimsy as an essence, it sinks in gloriously, disappearing into a dewy, non-greasy finish. If there was a ‘Best Hydrating Product’ shortlist, this would make the cut. AHC Aqualuronic Emulsion, £22, lookfantastic.com

Story continues

On my radar… Soothing treats for hands, eyes and face

Handle with care This hand cream, which smells like You, Glossier’s cult fragrance, includes meadowfoam seed oil and has quite possibly the coolest (recyclable) packaging. Glossier Hand Cream, £16, glossier.com

Black magic Love the incredibly luxe, smoothing powers of Sisley’s Black Rose range? Try its de-puffing and dark circle-busting eye cream and you’re sure to love that, too. Sisley Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid, £108, sisley-paris.com

Face time Formulated with botanicals, this super-effective and cooling 10-minute mask works wonders for stressed out, dehydrated skin that is in need of a quick hydration boost. Darphin Hydraskin Cooling Mask, £34, lookfantastic.com

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto