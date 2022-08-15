In anticipation for the debut of Lucasfilm's upcoming new prequel series Andor, Disney is re-releasing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in IMAX.

The 2016 film is hitting IMAX theaters across the U.S. and is slated to give an exclusive look at the new Disney+ series to audiences. The re-release will give fans a chance to rewatch the film and experience Diego Luna once again on the big screens before he reprises his role of Cassian Andor for the streamer. The new Andor series is set five years before the events of Rogue One, telling the story of how the rebellion came about. Disney calls the series a spy thriller, focusing on the return of Diego Luna to the franchise. The series will also see familiar faces like Genevieve O'Reilly and Forest Whitaker reprise their roles as Mon Motha and Saw Gerrera respectively.

Rogue One was considered one of the more successful films in Disney's Star Wars era. The film itself garnered over $1 billion USD and even received two Oscars. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives on IMAX on Augsut 26 in theaters across the U.S. Andor hits Disney+ on September 21.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is returning to theaters later this month in anticipation for ANDOR! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ObryEAjipm — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) August 13, 2022

