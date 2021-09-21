$ROAG - Rogue One, Inc Subsidiary Launches New Mezcal Brand

$ROAG - Rogue One, Inc Subsidiary Launches New Mezcal Brand

$ROAG - Rogue One, Inc Subsidiary Launches New Mezcal Brand

$ROAG - Rogue One, Inc Subsidiary Launches New Mezcal Brand

Washington DC, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc., (hereinafter “ROAG”) a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG) announced today that it has re-launched its flagship Mezcal brand, Fervor® (hereinafter “Fervor”), in select US markets. Fervor®, a 100% premium “sipping” Mezcal, which was included in the Company’s recent acquisition of Human Brands International, Inc. and is exclusively imported in the United States by the Company’s import division, CapCity Beverage, is now available at select on and off premise retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington DC. Fervor was recently added to the cocktail list at one of New York City’s top Italian restaurants, Scarpetta ( Scarpetta Cocktail Menu ) , and was one of the featured spirits at the recent District Cup Polo Match held the National Mall in Washington DC. The Brand was also one of the featured spirits at the Rammy Awards Gala, which celebrated the top restaurants and bars in the Greater Washington DC region.

Fervor, produced by Master Mezcalero Don Zosimo Mendez, is distilled from very mature 8 year old Espadin/Angustifolia Agave in Santiago, Matatlán, located in the Central Valley of the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. This area is well known for producing some of the highest quality artisanal Mezcal. The Brand, inspired by passion, a zest for life and spiritual connection, was created to introduce the world to the fine art of making a 45%/90 ABV Joven sipping Mezcal in the traditional way that could be consumed neat or in craft cocktails. Fervor Artisanal Mezcal is produced using a conical earthen oven for cooking the agave, a horse-drawn stone Tahona to grind the agave, pine wood vats for fermentation, and a copper alembic for distillation. The result is a premium Mezcal with a complex mixture of flavors and smells. Upon first sip is a balanced presence of Agave with hints of wildflower, anise, and basil. Subsequently, you get fresh and fruity notes of mango and green pineapple. The label artwork was created by a local artist and each bottle comes with a special handcrafted symbol that represents the spirit of the brand and the process with which it was created.

“We believe that it was very important to develop a product that honored the traditional method of producing Mezcal”, stated Daniel Bouquet de Grau, President of Mexico Operations. “With the popularity of the spirit growing globally, and of course with the popularity of its cousin tequila at an all-time high, we are rapidly losing the art of the traditional method of production, along with it the rich history, tradition, and quality of the spirit. Fervor is our way of honoring this rich tradition while also producing a world-class spirit”.

The global Mezcal market is valued at USD 196.5 million in 2019. The market size will reach USD 395.8 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.

The suggested retail price range for the Fervor is $49.99 - $55.99. The Company is currently in discussions with several distributors to expand the Brand’s distribution to more markets across the United States and intends to launch additional expressions by early Q-1 2022.

“We are very excited about the positioning of Fervor. With each of our brands we try to focus on providing great quality and value for our customers, what we call “affordable luxury”. With each sip of Fervor you can taste the craftsmanship and quality of the spirit, and the care that went into the process. Fervor was created to fill an underserved niche within a rapidly growing spirit category that has been dominated by a few key brands who have controlled the way people consume Mezcal in the US market. This is why we are so excited about the potential of introducing the US consumer to an affordable premium artisanal sipping Mezcal. One that people can truly enjoy and appreciate”, stated Rogue One/Human Brands COO Janon Costley.

Please stay tuned for further updates on Fervor® Mezcal and other company news. To purchase Fervor online please visit Wine Chateu - Fervor and other online retailers.

About Rogue One, Inc.:

Rogue One, Inc is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion-dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. ROAG primarily targets companies, and/or exclusive production and supply agreements in the Tequila industry. ROAG will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized retail/hospitality locations and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. ( www.humanbrandsinc.com ) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the Tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality. Human Brands diversified operating divisions currently own and manage over 400k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila . Three hospitality concepts,( Santo Coyote , . Santa Cantina , Museo by Santo ) and holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands ( CapCity Beverage ). The Company’s core foundation is built upon its bulk Tequila production operations. The Company currently has supply contracts with well-known Tequila brands, as well as celebrities and athletes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

Contact: Joe Poe

email: joepoe2@rogueoneinc.com or ir@rogueoneinc.com

Social: IG/Twitter/FB @rogueoneinc @fervormezcal

