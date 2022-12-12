Rogue ambulance drivers will refuse 'life and limb care' amid frustration at Government, union warns

Ambulances in a queue outside the Royal London Hospital - Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Individual ambulance drivers may become too frustrated with the Government to provide "life and limb care", a union officer has warned.

Alan Lofthouse, of Unison, said staff "may choose not to provide" the life-saving cover during days in which ambulance services will be disrupted by strikes.

Life and limb care referred to critical care such as cardiac arrest.

Mr Lofthouse told Sky News: "The trouble is, if the Government don't start talking to us, the staff will get increasingly frustrated with this war against them as they see the rhetoric from the Government.

"And they then may choose not to provide life and limb cover, which is a place that I don't think any of us wants to get to."

He added: "So there's a real urgency for the Government to wake up, stop looking at ways to prevent striking workers from striking and talk to us about paying the cost of living."

Britain is braced for the biggest ambulance strike action in 30 years later this month.

Tens of thousands of ambulance workers across the country will walk out in a dispute over pay after three unions announced coordinated strike action with paramedics and 999 call handlers.

Plans for military staff and civil servants to cover for striking workers in the coming weeks will be discussed at a Cobra meeting today.

Mr Lofthouse also warned that the military cannot replace trained ambulance workers without affecting the service.

He told Sky News: "Well I think that all of our ambulance workers in Unison respect the military and respect the support that they're offering, but of course, your correspondent called us ambulance drivers...

"This is far from the truth, actually, they're highly trained, urgent emergency care workers who know how to work in the NHS, and the military can't just be put in place of ambulance workers and expect that the service is going to run as normal.

"I mean, it's a great offer by the military, but it's not going to go anywhere near stopping the strikes and walkouts that are due to happen on the 21st."