Rogers extends CityNews brand to five more of its news radio stations

TORONTO — Rogers says five more of its local news radio stations across Canada will be renamed under the CityNews brand, including Toronto's 680 News in Toronto.

The Toronto-based company says the same on-air personalities will provide news, traffic and weather reports through the CityNews radio stations.

It will also have a new unified CityNews website and smartphone app that includes local news for eight cities including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa.

Rogers Sports and Media, a division of Rogers Communications Inc., says the national rebranding follows a successful transition in Ottawa, where CityNews Ottawa & The Valley replaced the 1310 News brand.

The new names of the other CityNews radio stations will be announced at a later time.

The announcement comes as Canada's private sector radio groups work to recover from the pandemic's negative impact on advertiser spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press