Rogers expands 5G service for customers in parts of downtown Toronto subway network

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. has rolled out its high-speed 5G wireless service to its own customers in core parts of Toronto's downtown subway network, as it continues to feud with the other major carriers over access for all transit riders.

The company said it has also upgraded the cellular network to provide all subway riders with more reliable access to 911 service in the same areas.

Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri called the launch an important milestone.

"We’re working hard to modernize and expand the network so all riders can reliably access 911 and connect to 5G everywhere across the subway system, including underground," he said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, Rogers says its customers can connect to its 5G network while in the Line 1 stations and tunnels in the Downtown U, plus Spadina and Dupont stations.

Users will also be able to access the 5G network in 13 stations on Line 2 from Keele to Castle Frank, plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations.

Rogers bought the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which had owned the rights to provide wireless service on the Toronto subway, in April.

It has announced plans to upgrade the existing infrastructure, which already includes cellular capability at most downtown subway stations, and build 5G capability for the entire network of stations and tunnels — a process it expects to take two years.

Rogers has pledged to work with its rivals and make an upgraded system accessible for other carriers to use, but its rivals have raised concerns with the company's plans.

The federal government launched a consultation process last month in a bid to speed up negotiations among the major carriers.

In a filing to Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada earlier this month, Rogers opposed an option the department is considering that would prevent it from giving its customers first access to the upgraded wireless network.

Rogers has vowed to make the upgraded system accessible for other mobile carriers to provide wireless coverage to their customers. That includes honouring BAI's previous contract with Freedom Mobile, now owned by Quebecor Inc., the lone carrier whose customers already have access to the network.

Bell and Telus both have advocated for a joint build of the subway's 5G network using a consortium model similar to that of Montreal's Metro system, rather than a pay-for-access approach. Rogers has not publicly committed to either model.

In their own submissions to Ottawa, Bell and Telus urged the government to prevent Rogers from providing first access to its customers on the TTC. Those companies said Rogers should be made to wait until it is technically feasible for all riders to use the mobile network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:BCE, TSX:T, TSX:QBR.B)

The Canadian Press