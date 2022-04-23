Rogers Communications' (TSE:RCI.B) Dividend Will Be CA$0.50

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.50 per share on the 4th of July. The dividend yield is 2.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Rogers Communications' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Rogers Communications' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 78% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 55%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Rogers Communications Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$1.42 to CA$2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Rogers Communications has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Rogers Communications' Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Rogers Communications has the ability to continue this into the future. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Rogers Communications that you should be aware of before investing. Is Rogers Communications not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

