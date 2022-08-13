Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.50

The board of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of October, with investors receiving CA$0.50 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 3.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Rogers Communications' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Rogers Communications' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 39.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Rogers Communications Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$1.42 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Rogers Communications has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Rogers Communications' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Rogers Communications might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Rogers Communications that you should be aware of before investing.

