Rogers raises guidance, says Shaw deal on track to close by end of quarter

·4 min read

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. says it will make more money than expected this year and is still "on track" to close its $26 billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. by the end of the quarter.

Rogers said Wednesday it earned a first-quarter profit of $392 million, up from $361 million a year earlier. Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said in a statement that the company is raising its guidance to reflect its "improved outlook" based on strong results across all businesses.

"We are very confident about the opportunities ahead, driven by the exceptional quality of our assets and the dedicated efforts of the Rogers team," said Staffieri, who took on the CEO role earlier this year after a battle for control of the company's board of directors pitted members of the Rogers family against one another and resulted in the departure of previous chief executive Joe Natale.

The Toronto-based telecommunications company raised its guidance for total service revenue growth, saying it now expects it to grow six to eight per cent this year compared with an earlier forecast for growth between four and six per cent.

The company also raised its expectations for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to the range of eight to 10 per cent compared with earlier guidance for growth between six and eight per cent. This is in line with Telus Corp. and higher than BCE Inc.'s two to five per cent.

Free cash flow for the year is now expected to be between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion, up from earlier guidance for between $1.8 billion and $2 billion.

"It is not common for telecom companies to increase their outlook this early in the year, which speaks to management's improved visibility on the company's operations amid the reopening," said Desjardins analyst Jerome Dubreuil, in a note.

The cable, wireless and media company said its net income amounted to 77 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 70 cents per diluted share in the first three months of 2021.

Revenue totalled $3.62 billion, up from $3.49 billion a year earlier.

Rogers said the increase came as wireless service revenue rose seven per cent in the quarter mainly as a result of higher roaming revenue associated with significantly greater travel as COVID-19-related global travel restrictions eased.

A larger postpaid mobile phone subscriber base also contributed to the increase.

Wireless equipment revenue fell 10 per cent, as a result of fewer device upgrades by existing subscribers and fewer of its new subscribers purchasing devices.

Cable service revenue rose one per cent, while media revenue increased 10 per cent, boosted by higher sports-related revenue.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers said it earned 91 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 77 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

One analyst on the company's earnings call asked about a Globe and Mail report that Rogers had presented the federal government with a deal that would see Xplornet Communications Inc., a Canadian rural internet provider, acquire wireless carrier provider, Freedom Mobile, which is owned by Shaw.

It's expected that Shaw will have to sell its Freedom assets as a requirement of the deal's regulatory approval.

"We're not going to comment on any rumours that are out there," said Staffieri during the call.

Some analysts nonetheless see the report as good sign for the deal, overall.

"This represents another milestone toward merger approval," said Dubreuil.

On the call, Rogers added that it has started working with its vendors and is beginning to make leadership preparations for the merger, though it is awaiting regulatory approval from . Rogers also said that the target remains $1 billion of cost synergies after two years of the deal closing.

In March, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) approved the transfer of Shaw's broadcast services to Rogers. Rogers said Wednesday that teams from both Rogers and Shaw "continue to work constructively with the Competition Bureau and ISED Canada to ensure they have the information they need to assess the significant benefits the combined company will bring to Canadians and the Canadian economy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

Adena Ali, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rogers Communications Declares 50 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend

    July 4, 2022 payment date following June 10, 2022 record dateTORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (“Rogers”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares. The declared quarterly dividend will be paid on July 4, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 10, 2022. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers’ Bo

  • Ontario real estate regulations to offer alternative to blind bidding

    The Ontario government says new regulations that take effect next year will help to make the homebuying process more transparent, but critics disagree, saying the rules could add confusion and will do little to bring down inflated prices. Ross Romano, Ontario minister of Government and Consumer Services, said on Tuesday the regulations would enable home sellers to disclose details of competing bids on their properties if they choose. He said the province wants to give sellers the option of what

  • Multiple inflation pressures complicate Bank of Canada's soft landing goal

    As the Bank of Canada opens the door to hiking interest rates above a neutral setting for the first time in 14 years, the goal of taming inflation without triggering a recession is challenged by the multiple drivers of price pressures and record-high household debt. To tackle a three-decade high for Canadian inflation, the central bank says it will hike its benchmark interest rate toward the neutral rate, which it estimates to be between 2% and 3%, adding that it may need to lift rates above that range. At neutral, interest rates are neither stimulating nor restraining economic activity, so a move above neutral could increase the risk of a hard landing, or sharp downturn for the economy - an outcome that central banks hope to avoid.

  • Rogers Communication (RCI) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Rogers Communication (RCI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 0.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Uber, Lyft and Disney end mask mandates as COVID cases fall

    Walt Disney Co also said that wearing masks would be optional for fully vaccinated visitors at its indoor and outdoor locations and transport facilities. Lyft, which also ended requirements for vehicle windows to be kept open and for the front seat to empty, said health safety reasons will no longer appear under cancellation options on its app. Uber, which introduced mask mandates for its drivers, riders and delivery workers around the world in May 2020, said that riders will have the option to cancel their trip if they feel uncomfortable with revocation of the mask mandate.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Red Sox edge Blue Jays 2-1 with just 3 hits

    BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits. Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston. Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi. Wong was called up from the minors Monday to replace catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Batting ninth and facing ri

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des