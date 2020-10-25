Rogers Communications Inc. Just Beat EPS By 37%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of CA$3.7b, some 9.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at CA$1.01, 37% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Rogers Communications from 14 analysts is for revenues of CA$14.7b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 3.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 13% to CA$3.78. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CA$14.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$3.62 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at CA$65.33, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Rogers Communications, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$77.00 and the most bearish at CA$59.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Rogers Communications' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3.8% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Rogers Communications is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Rogers Communications' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Rogers Communications' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

