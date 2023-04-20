Rogers Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Rogers Communications Canada Inc.

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. today announced the following appointments to its executive leadership team:



Navdeep Bains has been appointed Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. In this new role, Navdeep will build on his years of public and private sector leadership on critical issues facing our country, including improving connectivity in rural and remote Indigenous communities across Canada. As part of his mandate, he will lead the Public Policy and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts for the company, with a focus on Canada’s digital economy, access for low-income families, and action on climate change. Navdeep joins Rogers from CIBC, where he is Vice Chair of Global Investment Banking. Prior to that, he served as Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry.





Zoran Stakic has been appointed Chief Transformation Officer. Zoran joins Rogers from Shaw where he served as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer for the past 5 years. He brings 25 years of experience in network technology, product development, business and tech operations, supply chain and information security working at Sprint Canada and Shaw. In this new role, Zoran will work across the organization to help bring together Shaw and Rogers products and services to ensure a seamless transition for our customers.





Terrie Tweddle has been appointed Chief Brand and Communications Officer. In this new role, she will be responsible for advancing the company’s brand and reputation. She worked for the company from 2008 to 2020 and rejoined the company in the fall of 2022. She brings 25 years of experience in brand and reputation management, communications, public affairs, and corporate social responsibility.



“Over the past 16 months, our senior leadership team has led the turnaround of our performance, closed a historic merger with Shaw, and created strong momentum in the marketplace,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “Today, I am pleased to add three new members to our senior team who will play a critical role in our growth agenda.”

Story continues

These new appointments will build on the already strong executive leadership team:

Glenn Brandt, Chief Financial Officer

Robert Dépatie, President and COO, Residential and Business

Phil Hartling, President Wireless

Bret Leech, Chief Human Resources Officer

Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer

Colette Watson, President, Sports & Media

Mahes Wickramasinghe, Chief Commercial Officer

Marisa Wyse, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer

Ted Woodhead, Rogers Chief Regulatory and Government Affairs Officer, will be leaving the company and Marisa Wyse will assume Regulatory Affairs. Lisa Durocher, EVP of Financial Services, will move to report to Mahes Wickramasinghe.



In addition to the management leadership changes, Brad Shaw, former Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Shaw, and Trevor English, Shaw’s former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer, have joined the Rogers Board of Directors.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 647-747-5118



