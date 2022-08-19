Roger Waters brings his This Is Not A Drill tour to Raleigh

Roger Waters brought his “This Is Not A Drill Tour” to Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Thursday night, Aug. 18, 2022.

Waters, performing in-the-round on a stage featuring large video boards with messages. A warning scrolled across the screen as the show began, advising those who loved Pink Floyd but hate his political views to depart in no uncertain terms.

Four Pink Floyd songs, “Comfortably Numb”, followed by “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2”, and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3, opened the first set.

His second set of the evening included hits “Money” and “Us and Them”.

Roger Waters takes the stage at Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Thursday night, Aug. 18, 2022.

Roger Waters smiles at the crowd at the beginning of his concert at Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Thursday night, Aug. 18, 2022.