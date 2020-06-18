Roger Taylor Is The Non-Executive Director of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) And They Just Picked Up 10% More Shares

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Roger Taylor, recently bought a whopping UK£962k worth of stock, at a price of UK£0.96. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 10%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TalkTalk Telecom Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Charles Dunstone for UK£6.3m worth of shares, at about UK£1.05 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.90). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 14.10m shares worth UK£15m. But insiders sold 56000 shares worth UK£65k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by TalkTalk Telecom Group insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:TALK Recent Insider Trading June 18th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. TalkTalk Telecom Group insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about UK£442m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TalkTalk Telecom Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about TalkTalk Telecom Group. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in TalkTalk Telecom Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

