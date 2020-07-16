Roger Stone And Efforts To Discredit Fauci: Views from HuffPost Readers

In a recent poll, one of HuffPost members’ top-requested features was a round-up of reader comments. (Photo: HuffPost Illustration)

“This clearly shows that if Trump is president and you’re a friend of his, you can break any law you want and he’ll take care of you.” — Bob Nowosacki “A jury of his peers found Stone guilty on all seven counts but the trial and jury system is just one more bedrock of American law that Trump has undermined for his own benefit. I wonder how those 12 jurors feel, having given their time and attention, doing their civic duty?” — Robert Joleson

“Every disaster movie starts when the government doesn’t listen to the scientists.” — Chris Puylara “I would put up Dr. Fauci’s record, even with times he has been wrong, against Trump’s record who has been wrong over and over from the beginning of this pandemic.” — Steve Evets

“Birth control is medical care. Since when do employers dictate our medical care? It is way past time for universal public health care. Cut the connection between one’s job and health insurance.” — Steve Herman “Where is the logic? They just increased the amount of abortions — don’t understand the logic, except to control women.” — Nellie Ortiz

“This is a very dangerous move by the WH and should not go forward.” — Joyce Higgins “Data is all about connecting the dots. Trying/failing/keep trying is the scientific method reflected in this particular data. I don’t think the WH admin can handle the data.” — ST DK

