Roger Stone Is Raking It In—From Candidates He Endorses

Roger Sollenberger
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Less than a year after receiving a presidential pardon, Roger Stone is staging a comeback, doling out political endorsements to a spate of right-wing longshots and raking in cash.

Stone—a longtime political stuntman, Donald Trump confidant, and adviser to right-wing figures—put his lucrative campaign consulting work on ice for years while the Russia investigation netted his prosecution and conviction on obstruction charges. But a year after Trump’s pardon, Stone has plunged back into the scene, boosting newcomer politicians eager for an endorsement from the far right’s favorite martini-swashing popinjay.

Coincidentally—or, perhaps, not coincidentally—Stone is also smack in the middle of a multimillion-dollar tax evasion lawsuit.

The pardoned felon has not collected federal political consulting fees since 2016, but according to a recent round of federal election filings, he banked at least $105,000 last year—$85,000 of it in the last four months.

Roger Stone Answers DOJ Tax Suit. Surprise: He Blames Robert Mueller.

In December, Stone added another name to his client list, signing on as the official campaign manager for a right-wing talk show host in New Jersey. But the timing—and the company Stone is using—are curious.

The firm, Drake Ventures, is currently at the center of a Justice Department lawsuit against Stone and his wife. The suit alleges the couple used the company to shield money from government collectors as part of a multimillion-dollar federal tax evasion scheme.

And while the Federal Election Commission is still processing filing data, The Daily Beast has identified two candidates whom Stone has endorsed—and who paid his company around the same time.

The first is Jackson Lahmeyer, an Oklahoma Republican running to the right of incumbent James Lankford in that state’s Senate primary.

The Lahmeyer campaign has so far paid Drake Ventures $60,000, split evenly in three monthly installments, beginning on Oct. 4. Seven weeks later, Stone endorsed the right-wing pastor, without disclosing the $40,000 he had already received from the campaign. The Lahmeyer website currently touts Stone’s endorsement, but does not disclose the fact that the campaign has paid his consulting firm tens of thousands of dollars.

In explaining his endorsement, Stone said he was “not someone who gives away his endorsement frivolously,” and that he would not have backed Lahmeyer if he didn’t believe the pastor was “someone of exceptional courage and integrity.”

Tulsa station KWGS reported that, according to Stone’s account, Lahmeyer came into his orbit via another Trump-pardoned convicted criminal: Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who has appeared with Lahmeyer and Stone on a QAnon-adjacent nationwide tour.

Ten days before endorsing Lahmeyer, Stone threw his weight behind Florida GOP congressional candidate Martin Hyde. But Stone and Hyde disclosed their financial relationship at the time. The Miami Herald, which broke the news, reported on Nov. 12 that Hyde hired Stone at the cost of $10,000 a month.

However, new filings reveal an unreported detail about the timing of that first payment from Hyde—it came the day before Stone endorsed him.

Records also show that the amount wasn’t $10,000, but $15,000. And Flynn ended up endorsing Hyde the same day as Stone, though there are no payments from Hyde to Flynn.

Flynn, who played a more visible role than Stone during the 2020 election, has also upped his involvement in 2021, while trying to distance himself from his affiliation with the QAnon conspiracy theory. Like Stone, Flynn has also pocketed some cash along the way.

Roger Stone’s Jan. 6 Cop Pal Is Brought Up on NYPD Charges

Last October, Flynn endorsed GOP New Hampshire Senate aspirant Don Bolduc while headlining a Bolduc fundraiser. Federal filings show that a week later, the campaign paid Flynn’s company, Resilient Patriot LLC, a $5,209 “event speaking fee.”

In the first six months of the year, Flynn racked up $35,000 in speaking and consulting fees. And he pulled another $2,832 in August, when he spoke at an event for Virginia Republican congressional candidate Jarome Bell. Flynn endorsed Bell when he announced he would appear at the event.

Stone and Flynn have also both endorsed GOP congressional hopeful—and election denierAnthony Sabatini in Florida. Additionally, in November, Flynn endorsed hard-right North Carolina congressional candidate Sandy Smith, and Stone joined him in January.

Last week, Axios reported on an emerging pattern of candidates paying sizable fees to people who endorse them. In one example, the report cites Arizona Republican Jim Lamon’s Senate campaign, which last October paid GOP operative Matt Schlapp’s firm $20,000 in consulting fees. Schlapp then endorsed Lamon weeks later—and cashed another $20,000 payment after that.

For Stone, the season is timely. While he slapped his seal of approval on Hyde and Lahmeyer—and cashed their checks—he was also taking on new financial pressures.

At the time, the Stones’ attorneys were preparing to submit their response to the DOJ’s initial complaint in the tax evasion lawsuit, which the couple had successfully delayed for about half a year while his wife Nydia underwent treatment for what Stone says is stage 4 cancer.

Federal prosecutors say the couple owes some $2 million in unpaid taxes, going back a decade. And Stone’s firm, Drake Ventures, is at the heart of the alleged scheme, including allegedly using the entity to disguise personal and taxable income.

Broke Roger Stone Is Speaking for Money at a Strip Club

“The Stones used Drake Ventures for an improper purpose and harm to the United States,” the complaint says, noting that Roger Stone accepted personal payments through the company’s account.

The couple also routed “a substantial amount of their personal expenses, including groceries, dentist bills, spas, salons, clothing and restaurant expenses,” through Drake Ventures, the complaint says, while using company accounts to pay down more than half a million dollars in personal tax liabilities. According to prosecutors, the company is also at the heart of a complex and allegedly fraudulent real estate deal designed to put assets beyond the reach of government collectors.

The Stones ended up filing their response denying the allegations on Nov. 22—the same day Stone announced he was backing Lahmeyer. It was the same day Stone took fire on another legal front, as House investigators subpoenaed him regarding his role in events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But in the middle of all of this, Stone has found time to take on another client—and in an official capacity.

In late December, Stone became campaign manager for Mike Crispi, a right-wing talk show host challenging 21-term incumbent congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) from the Trump right. Stone had appeared on Crispi’s show a few weeks prior.

Still, it’s unclear exactly what a Roger Stone endorsement will get you—or how long it will last.

When news broke last March that the DOJ had been investigating MAGA ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for allegedly sex trafficking a minor, Stone swooped in to defend his friend. Gaetz paid Drake Ventures $20,000 in $5,000 installments beginning in late March, for “strategic campaign consulting.”

But last month, Stone made it clear that money does not buy his unconditional loyalty, posting “Bye Matt!” after reports surfaced that Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend had testified before the grand jury under an immunity deal.

The Daily Beast reached out to Stone’s lawyers for comment, but did not receive an on-the-record reply.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • All six Royal Navy destroyers in port amid heightened tensions with Russia

    The Defence Select Committee warned in December 2021 that availability of the ships was a ‘major cause for concern’.

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat