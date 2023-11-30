Roger Penske touts NASCAR’s reported $7.7 billion media rights deals: “A great move”

Roger Penske touted NASCAR’s historic media rights deals in a press conference on Thursday morning.

NASCAR announced new deals with NBC, Fox, Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday, which will see some Cup Series races air exclusively on streaming platforms for the first time starting in 2025. Penske, the owner of champion Ryan Blaney’s team, spoke highly of the seven-year deals that will reportedly generate $7.7 billion.

“Believe me: If NBC and Fox and the other partners didn’t believe there was value in what they put together, NASCAR wouldn’t have gotten $7.7 billion,” Penske said in a press conference inside the Music City Center. “I have to go along with the experts on that. To me, it’s a great move.”