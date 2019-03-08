Roger Penske reveals he had a kidney transplant in 2017

The legendary team owner was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Roger Penske got a kidney transplant in the fall of 2017.

The 82-year-old team owner revealed that fact to the Associated Press in St. Petersburg on Friday. Penske received a kidney from his son Greg not long after his driver Josef Newgarden had won the 2017 IndyCar title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The transplant was done at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“When I did that transplant, we were up at the end of the day. They said ‘Would you get up and walk over to the window?’” Penske told the AP. “Next day, I’m over in my son’s room. They get you going. It’s amazing. It’s a good spot, good spot.”

Penske was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year. His teams have been some of the most successful in all of major auto racing over the last few years. Joey Logano won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series title and Logano and Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski have won two of the first three Cup Series races in 2019. Oh, and Will Power won the 2018 Indianapolis 500. It was the 17th 500 win for Team Penske. Keselowski scored the team’s 500th victory across all forms of motorsports when he won at Las Vegas in September.

The IndyCar season begins Sunday in St. Petersburg. Penske is fielding three full-time teams again with Newgarden, Power, and Simon Pagenaud.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: