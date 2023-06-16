Roger Payne, scientist who introduced the world to the beauty of whale song – obituary

Roger Payne on board the research vessel Odyssey - Christopher Johnson/Ocean Alliance via AP

Roger Payne, who has died aged 88, was an American conservationist who first introduced the world to the unearthly sound of whale song and played a leading part in campaigning for a ban on commercial whaling.

Payne’s speciality was animal acoustics. As an undergraduate at Harvard, he had worked with Professor Donald Griffin, the man who discovered animal echolocation by studying how bats navigate. At Cornell, Payne wrote a PhD thesis on how owls locate mice in darkness by hearing them move, and he did similar work on moths as a postdoctoral student at Tufts University.

But he became dissatisfied, feeling that his work did not seem relevant to the problems facing wildlife. A turning point came when he heard that a dead whale had beached itself off the coast nearby and he went to have a look.

“It was a small whale, it had been mutilated. Someone had cut off its fins as a souvenir,” he recalled. “Two others had carved their initials deeply into its side, and someone had stuck a cigarette butt in its blowhole.”

The indignity led him to find out more about the animals. Commercial whaling was then at its peak and Payne soon discovered that whale stocks had plummeted, with some species being practically extinct, yet no one was focusing on their protection.

In 1967 he travelled to Bermuda because he had heard that humpback whales regularly passed through its islands. There he met Frank Watlington, an engineer who was working for the US navy using newly developed underwater microphones to listen for Russian submarines.

Watlington told him how, every now and then, he would hear unusual sounds – the navy called them “unidentified biologics” – and guessed that they might be made by whales. Payne and another researcher, Scott McVay, confirmed that the sounds Watlington recorded were coming from humpback whales.

Payne was haunted by the beauty of the sounds, and by something else too.

“We began listening and I thought, my God, these animals are repeating themselves, and it was the most beautiful thing I’d ever heard from the wild world,” he recalled. “Back then, whaling was killing 33,000 whales a year, and it occurred to me that if we could get the music of the humpback whales into the ears of the world, we could stop the slaughter.”

In 1970 Payne he released an album called Songs of the Humpback Whale which sold more than 125,000 copies, making it the most popular nature recording of all time. The following year he and McVay published a paper describing humpback whale song, which, they noted, was melodic, complex and primarily set in a frequency range that human beings can hear.

Subsequent research established that whales’ songs follow similar rules of composition as human music. “Whales, for example, use sonata form: the establishment of a theme and then a variation, then a return. Well, how the hell do you explain that? My suspicion is that music probably vastly predates our species.”

Payne recalled that when he played the songs to audiences, people “would go totally silent. You were unaware there was anybody in the room and then, when I killed it, there would be this… inhalation. You would hear people basically coming out of a kind of trance. That was the clue that, ‘This is changing the lives of these people.’ And that’s how I think we’ve got it to really make a difference.”

His science – and the romance of whale song – chimed with the nascent environmental movement. Support came with the foundation of Greenpeace in 1972, and in particular its Project Ahab in the mid-70s, in which activists parked their boats in front of the whalers’ harpoons under the banner “Save the Whales”.

Whale hunting was banned in US waters in 1972, and in 1982 the International Whaling Commission issued a moratorium on commercial whaling that came into effect in 1986, although Iceland, Norway and Japan still issue permits for whaling under the cloak of scientific research.

In the 1960s, when tens of thousands of whales were slaughtered every year, mainly for soap, oil and pet food, humpback whales, which numbered around 100,000 in 1900, had been hunted so intensively that fewer than 7,000 remained. As of May 2020, however, humpback whale populations had returned to 93 per cent of their pre-whaling levels. Not all species have been so lucky: blue and right whales remain endangered.

Roger Payne speaking during an interview in Bogota in 2015 - DIANA SANCHEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Roger Searle Payne was born in New York on January 29 1935 and took a degree in Biology at Harvard, a PhD in animal behaviour and neurophysiology at Cornell, followed by postdoctorate research in insect physiology at Tufts.

He went on to teach at Cornell, Tufts and Rockefeller Universities, lectured at most major universities in the US and Britain and served on numerous commissions and scientific committees. He was founder president of Ocean Alliance, a non-profit organisation founded to protect whales and their ocean environment; director of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation Society and founder director of the Whale Conservation Institute.

In 1971 he and Doug Webb published a paper postulating that prior to the advent of modern shipping, the songs of fin whales could be heard across an ocean basin and suggesting that noise from commercial shipping might be interfering with whale communication, a notion which seemed far-fetched at the time but which is now widely accepted.

For more than two decades his research focused on the southern right whale, a species nearly hunted into extinction because they are the only whale that floats when dead, making harvesting easier. Payne discovered that they give birth only every three years or so – “a surprisingly long time” that partially explains why they are still endangered. The females, he found, mate with large numbers of males for reasons that are not clear, while the males practise what he termed “reciprocal altruism,” helping each other to mate when females prove reluctant.

His greatest concern in later years was the increase of pollutants in the oceans, particularly such persistent industrial chemicals as PCBs and PBBs, which he set out to document by sampling the skin of sperm whales during a five-year journey aboard a research boat called Odyssey that ended in 2005.

He and colleagues found that at low concentrations, such chemicals interfere with reproductive ability and foetal development, producing birth defects. At higher concentrations, they produce an Aids-like disorder, impairing the animals’ immune function and leaving them vulnerable to disease.

“In the end, the most serious threat to these creatures is not harpoons, not even the drift nets which wrongfully trap them, but rather the prolonged accumulation of toxic pollutants in the ocean,” Payne said. “We have to respond to the warning the whales are giving us about the oceans and we have to cease business as usual.”

But many mysteries remain, including how and why whales sing: “My own personal theory is that it’s a measure of fitness,” Payne said. Female humpbacks do some quiet singing, but the loudest, most brazen crooning comes from males during the six-month breeding season: “The male who can stay underwater singing for the longest time is the fittest.”

As to why whales have brains that are larger than humans’, Payne admitted bafflement: “Consider: we co-exist on this planet with a brain that’s not only much larger but more complex and far older than ours – and we don’t have a clue what it’s used for. What are the thoughts that go through such a brain?... To define the mystery of the whale is one of the great issues in science.”

Payne’s publications included a memoir, Among Whales (1995). He wrote and presented television documentaries, hosting numerous television specials, including the Emmy-nominated In the Company of Whales, and co-wrote and co-directed the IMAX film Whales .

His international honours included the 2007 Dawkins Prize for Animal Conservation and Welfare from Oxford University.

In 1960 Roger Payne married Katy Boynton, a noted whale and elephant researcher, with whom he had two sons and two daughters. The marriage was dissolved in 1985 and he subsequently married Lisa Harrow, an actress from New Zealand. She and his children survive him.

Roger Payne, born January 29 1935, died June 10 2023