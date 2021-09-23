Roger Michell Dies: ‘Notting Hill’ Director Was 65

South African-born British theatre, TV and film director Roger Michell has died at the age of 65, his publicist has announced.

No cause of death was given. Michell was in Telluride with his latest film The Duke only three weeks ago.

Issuing a statement to the Press Association, the director’s publicist said he announced the news with “great sadness” and that Michell’s family had confirmed he died on Wednesday.

Michell’s credits included the loved Brit flics Notting Hill and Venus. He most recently directed The Duke starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.

The son of a diplomat, Michell spent his early years living in a variety of countries before studying at Cambridge University, where he began directing and acting in plays.

After becoming an assistant director at the Royal Court Theatre, working with the likes of Danny Boyle and Simon Curtis, he became resident director at the Royal Shakespeare Company for six years.

His BBC film of Jane Austen’s Persuasion in 1995 was well received and established him as a screen director. Michell was sought by Richard Curtis to direct his romantic comedy Notting Hill, with Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, which was a breakout hit and remains one of the most successful UK films of all time.

The director helmed Hollywood pic Changing Lanes starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson in 2002, before deciding to only work in the UK due to personal reasons. He collaborated with Daniel Craig on several pics including The Mother and Enduring Love and came close to directing Bond pic Quantum Of Solace but left the project after creative differences.

He then directed Peter O’Toole in Venus, earning him his eighth and final Oscar nomination.

