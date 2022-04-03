Roger Marshall says Ketanji Brown Jackson would hurt ‘Kansas values.’ What are those?

·5 min read
Mariam Zuhaib/Associated Press file photo

Which values?

Sen. Roger Marshall will not vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court because he fears she will not protect the Constitution and our Kansas values. What are our Kansas values? I didn’t go to school in Kansas, so I was never taught them. I have lived here since 1988 and haven’t seen them written down anywhere either. A Google search finds more than 7 million hits, but I still can’t find which ones Judge Jackson will ruin.

- Neal Moster, Overland Park

A moving puzzle

My question is this: Why would the Chiefs and Royals want to move from their current location?

Because the fans would be closer to the stadiums? No, most would be farther away. Because you could see the games better in the new seats? Nope. So parking would be easier? Not downtown. So you would pay less for parking, food and beverage? I’m going to take a wild guess and say fans would pay more to help the owners recoup their investments. Will you pay less in taxes to help ownership pay for the new venues? Yeah, right.

So why? So ownership can make more money — period.

I can’t believe the powers that be would remove the Chiefs from Missouri. Fans have always been loyal. Ownership? Not so much.

- Rick Schultz, Independence

Religious rules

The bill sponsored by Kansas Rep. Trevor Jacobs, as reported in the Thursday story “Kansas bill offered to ban abortion ahead of amendment vote,” (5A) would enshrine religious persecution in the laws of Kansas.

In Jewish law (halakhah), which in this instance would be followed by most Kansas’ Jews, abortion is not only legal but required when the life of the mother is threatened.

When the threat to the mother’s life is primarily psychological, Jewish legal scholars have often disagreed, with some mandating or allowing abortion and others forbidding. But there is no debating that the mother’s life takes precedence in Jewish law over the life of the fetus, which is termed “potential life.”

I would be obligated, as a rabbi, to advise Jewish women under certain circumstances to obtain abortions, which under this proposed law would be a criminal action.

This stance is at odds with the opinions of many of another faith. But the U.S. Constitution forbids the government to give preference to one religion over another. In this instance, the well-established principles in Jewish law would be overridden by a state law that favors one theology of a major religion over another.

Those who prefer a ban on abortion have no obligation to obtain an abortion. Forbidding abortions to believers of a different religious perspective that are mandatory in their tradition abrogates Kansans’ right to free speech and free practice of religion.

- Rabbi Mark H. Levin, Prairie Village

Highway headache

I’ve enjoyed seeing some of the proposals for tearing out the North Loop in Kansas City’s downtown freeway network. They’re definitely creative, but I worry the entrenched South Loop couldn’t handle the resulting increase in traffic. After navigating the area during the current closure of the Interstate 35 west-side connector because of the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project, I think my fears are well founded.

Unless the entire loop is going to be rebuilt, I don’t think removing the north section is a safe option.

- Dale Garrison, Liberty

A big help

On behalf of my dad, brother, husband and friend, I want to thank our VA Kansas City Healthcare System. Its service and respect have been outstanding. Those close to me have used audiology, pharmacy, ophthalmology, physicians and surgery to name a few. In addition to its medical excellence, the VA also continually updates its buildings and energy efficiency.

The nurses and aides always go the extra mile in appreciation of the service performed by these men and women who are their patients. I would rank our local V.A. a 10 out of 10.

- Kaaren M. Jones, Kansas City

Direct the anger

I keep hearing people say the president has to do something to get gas prices down. The government does not and should not control gas prices. That is a function of our capitalist system.

The way it should work is when prices go up, the greed factor kicks in and investors invest to make money. That is good greed, and the way the system should work. What we have now is bad greed, where the oil companies think they can make more money by not increasing production.

Don’t blame Joe Biden. The oil companies deserve the blame.

- William Klinkenberg, Lenexa

Parking pain

If you happen to drive by the Kansas City River Market’s paid parking lot during the week, one common sight is people crowded around the payment kiosk trying to get the machine to work. Usually, they are gathered around one of the two kiosks because the other one isn’t functioning. This is when traffic is light. Can you imagine the mess during the weekend?

In addition, it’s free to park within the market itself if you’re just shopping, and there is abundant free parking to the northeast and to the west of the market during the week.

The city must expect most of that projected $1 million in new revenue to come from parking tickets issued to people who don’t realize that parking on the weekends isn’t free anymore. (March 23, 11A, “Drivers must soon pay for parking at KC’s River Market”)

- Michael Swoyer, Kansas City

May we learn

What a refreshing piece from Mara’ Rose Williams about two local Catholic churches — St. Monica and Visitation — partnering to discuss racial justice. (March 30, 13A, “Kansas City Catholics come together for some real talk”) This is just what we need to counter all the false information and fear about “critical race theory.” I assume the people most fearful must not read the paper or other information concerning this concept, and the fact that it is an advanced academic discipline that is not part of K-12 education.

I hope that other churches, including mine, will come together for some real talk and the chance to get to know others from other races, faiths and more. We need this so much. Congratulations for these churches’ leadership.

- Linda Lockwood, Kansas City

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested that Americans in the LGBTQ+ community should be 21 before they can make 'life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity'

    "We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products," Boebert tweeted on Friday.

  • Putin Stoops to Shocking New Low in Humiliating Retreat From Kyiv

    Genya Savilov/AFP via GettyDespite retreating away from Kyiv in a perfunctory display of de-escalating tensions, Russian forces are leaving landmines in their wake, and civilians have been found executed—some with their hands bound behind their backs, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. “Bucha, Kyiv region. The bodies of people with tied hands, who were shot dead by Russian soldiers lie in the streets. These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Salah is wanted by Juventus

    Rumour has it that the Italian football club is preparing an offer for the big football star Mohamed Salah.