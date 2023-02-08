Roger Goodell speaks at Super Bowl 57: On Damar Hamlin, NFL diversity, concussions, more

PHOENIX – NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at his annual Wednesday press conference before the Super Bowl, said the game of football "has never been better."

“We’re so excited about the competition,” Goodell said.

Goodell noted 50 percent of division winners and playoff teams were new teams, while the quarterback position is an “incredible strength to our future.”

“You can never turn a game off, which is great for me, and great for our fans,” Goodell said. “That’s the biggest thing for me.”

Here are some more highlights from Goodell’s state of the NFL press conference:

On Damar Hamlin situation

Goodell remains proud of the way the league was prepared to handle the Week 17 injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game became a national story and led to the cancellation of Buffalo's game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We have the best of the best on the field," Goodell said of the medical personnel the league employs. "(They contributed) to saving a young man's life. Our medical professionals do an extraordinary job."

Donne Kelce, podcast appearance?

Donna Kelce, mother of Chiefs All-Pro TE Travis Kelce and Eagles C Jason Kelce – they will become the first brothers to oppose one another in a Super Bowl – asked Goodell what it would take for him to appear on her sons' "New Heights" podcast.

"I have a good answer, 'Ask me.'" responded the commissioner.

NFL diversity

NFL diversity remains one of the top topics of concern as the number of diverse owners and head coaches remains low, while there has been an increase in team presidents and general managers.

“We believe diversity makes us stronger. It’s about giving us the best chance to be successful,” Goodell said.

Goodell said the NFL’s accelerated program, which began last year and has introduced talented candidates to teams, is already working.

“I think it’s ultimately attributed to the candidates and to our clubs really looking at their processes and changing their processes to identifying the best talent,” Goodell said.

“The accelerated program is opportunity for clubs and the candidates to learn, and I feel like there’s more of that that’s needed. There’s such great talent among coaches and executives.

Goodell added:

“It's never enough,” Goodell said. “I still feel like there’s better work and more work ahead of us.”

Concussions

While acknowledging the rate of concussions league-wide increased in 2022, Goodell was proud of the league's ability to quickly modify rules to govern them, the Tua Tagavailoa situation being an example. He also had other suggestions for improvement.

"I think there's more work to be done with helmets," said Goodell. "How do we improve those helmets?

"I think the other part of it is rules -- taking the head out of the game."

Roger Goodell says Black QBs have helped change the game

Super Bowl 57 will feature Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Eagles starter Jalen Hurts as the first two black quarterbacks to start and play in the game.

Goodell said the growing diversity at the position, where 11 black quarterbacks were opening day starters, is great for the league.

Goodell said their “talent and ability to run” and being “great leaders” has helped the game.

“They really add such an element of the game, and our game has changed because of their talents,” Goodell said. “I just think it’s another example of where diversity makes you better.”

International appeal

Asked about the league's international footprint, Goodell remains bullish on international interest in the NFL.

"We want to make NFL football a global sport," he said. "How do we bottle that? I think we're gonna put a lot of focus on that."

Goodell said "you'll see more football in Germany."

NFL on Amazon, growing younger audiences

Goodell was asked about low ratings during NFL games broadcast on Amazon, which hosted Thursday Night Football games during the season.

But Goodell said the intention was to reach another platform, targeting younger audiences who rely on streaming instead of traditional broadcast television.

“We reduced our average age of our audience almost 10 years, and that’s exactly what we’re looking for,” Goodell said.

The NFL also has agreements with YouTube, Peacock and recently announced a new deal with DAZN for international games. ESPN+ also broadcasted a game this season.

