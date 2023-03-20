Roger Goodell set for contract extension as NFL commissioner

Roger Goodell is expected to agree a contract extension at the upcoming NFL owners meetings.

The NFL commissioner is set for a "multi-year" new deal, according to ESPN.

Goodell, who has been in his post since 2006, has previously signed extensions in 2009, 2012 and 2017.

The 64-year-old's most recent deal was said to be worth $200million over five years.

ESPN's report said no length of time had yet been agreed for Goodell's upcoming deal, although "the sides have discussed a three-year extension".

Reported by Adam Schefter, it added: "The coming years also are expected to bring an increasing emphasis on identifying potential candidates to be Goodell's successor."

The two commissioners before Goodell, Pete Rozelle and Paul Tagliabue, retired at 63 and 65 respectively.