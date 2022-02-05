Roger Goodell sends memo addressing Brian Flores lawsuit: 'There is much work to do'

The NFL quickly denied all charges when former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the league Tuesday. But NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expressed a different opinion in a memo to teams Saturday.

Goodell addressed issues brought up in Flores' lawsuit, saying the league has done an "unacceptable" job in its diversity of head coaches. He stated there is "much work to be done" in the NFL.

Goodell's full statement read:

I want to address a subject that many of us have discussed together, not only this week, but consistently for many years.

Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL's values. We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable. We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender. We are retaining outside experts to assist in this review and will also solicit input from current and former players and coaches, advocates and other authorities in this area. Our goal is simple: make our efforts and those of the clubs more effective so that real and tangible results will be achieved.

We understand the concerns expressed by Coach Flores and others this week. While the legal process moves forward, we will not wait to reassess and modify our strategies to ensure that they are consistent with our values and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In particular, we recognize the need to understand the lived experiences of diverse members of the NFL family to ensure that everyone has access to opportunity and is treated with respect and dignity.

We also take seriously any issue relating to the integrity of NFL games. These matters will be reviewed thoroughly and independently. We expect that these independent experts will receive full cooperation from everyone associated with the league or any member club as this work proceeds.

There is much work to do, and we will embrace this moment and seize the opportunity to become a stronger, more inclusive league.

Goodell stated the league will bring in outside experts to review the NFL's policies aimed at creating a more diverse league. The NFL will also receive input from former and current players and other advocates on how policies can be altered to achieve better results.

Brian Flores sued NFL for racial discrimination in hiring practices

The NFL is performing damage control after Flores sued the league for racial discrimination in its hiring process. Flores was allegedly told by New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that the New York Giants were hiring Brian Daboll three days before Flores interviewed with the franchise.

Flores made a number of accusations in the lawsuit, including one in which Flores claimed Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each loss in 2019. Ross wanted the Dolphins to get the highest draft pick possible. The team finished 5-11, winning three of its last five games. The Dolphins picked fifth in the 2020 NFL draft.

Goodell stated the NFL will review those claims "thoroughly and independently."

The NFL responded differently to those accusations Tuesday. Shortly after Flores' lawsuit was revealed, the NFL released a statement saying all of Flores' charges — including the one against Ross — were "without merit."

Goodell appeared to back off from that stance in his memo Saturday.