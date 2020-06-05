Roger Goodell Admits NFL Was Wrong About Kneeling Protests

In a major reversal, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted on Friday that their organization was wrong for not allowing NFL players to peacefully protest police brutality against Black people during the national anthem.

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” Goodell said in a filmed statement posted to Twitter.

“We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” he added. “We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.”

