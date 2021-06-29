Roger Federer through to Wimbledon second round as Adrian Mannarino retires with injury

(AFP via Getty Images)

Roger Federer is through to the second round of Wimbledon after opponent Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire with an injury on Tuesday.

Federer, an eight-time champion at the All England Club, won the first set before losing the second in a tiebreak.

The former world No 1 also surrendered the third frame, but fought back to win the fourth – in which Mannarino sustained an injury late on after slipping.

The Frenchman was able to get to the end of the set, but – after receiving treatment – could not continue, and Federer advanced with the scoreline 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-2.

Federer was tested by Mannarino throughout, forced to save three break points in the opening game of the match under Centre Court’s roof.

The Swiss remained composed to escape that service game without surrendering a break, however, and the encounter followed serve for the entirety of the first set until Federer gained a crucial break at 5-4.

The 39-year-old faced numerous break points in the second set, but he was able to stay resilient as Mannarino recorded easy holds throughout.

The pair fought towards a tiebreak, in which Mannarino surged clear for a 6-1 lead. Federer saved two set points but ultimately lost the breaker 7-3 and the set with it.

The opponents traded breaks early in the third set, before Mannarino struck again for a healthy 4-2 lead, which he eventually converted into 6-3.

Federer began to produce some familiar moments of magic in the fourth set, however, breaking Mannarino early and racing into a 3-0 lead.

Mannarino, 33, recorded a much-needed hold for 3-1, but Federer kept the pressure on.

After Mannarino held serve to trail 4-2, he slipped during a point and appeared to be in considerable pain on the grass.

The Frenchman fought to the end of the set, which Federer claimed 6-2 against a clearly compromised Mannarino, but could not continue.

“It is awful and shows one shot can change the outcome of a match, season, career, and I wish him all the best and hope we see him back quickly,” Federer said of Mannarino’s injury after the match.

“He was the better player, he could have won. I got a bit lucky.

“That’s how it goes sometimes, you don’t get many walkovers and try not to have it happen to yourself.

“It is a reminder how quickly it goes, but I am obviously happy I can get another match here. I enjoyed myself today and it was great fun until the end.

“I tried to cut down the length of points, he found a nice groove from the baseline with that shovel backhand and did the same to me. Once I got the break I was able to loosen up a little bit.

“It was a very up-and-down match and overall we were both wrestling to see who could enjoy the baseline. I felt I had to adjust my game more than he did his and that’s credit to him.

“It is such a privilege to play here.”

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, No 4 seed Alexander Zverev saw off Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets on No 1 Court.

