Roger Federer Says "It Was so Fun" Sitting Next to Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Wimbledon may be over, but Roger Federer is still reflecting on his experience as a spectator and not a competitor.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion retired in September 2022, and this year was his first time at the Grand Slam officially out of the game. "Last year I walked out on Centre Court for the 100-year anniversary celebration. It was beautiful but painful. I was injured. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play again, so it was a very emotional moment," Federer told the New York Times. "But this year was totally different. My dad whispered to me, 'Don’t you wish you were playing on court instead of sitting and watching?' and I was like, 'No. I feel content watching and enjoying the game.'"

Shi Tang - Getty Images

He attended day two of the tournament, when he sat in the royal box with Kate Middleton and his wife, Mirka Federer. "It was so fun sitting next to Princess Catherine," Federer said. "I know her quite well. She is an avid tennis fan, and she plays herself."

He added, "Sometimes we have to be careful we don’t speak too much. You can talk, and then it's super-quiet, and then you have to applaud."

Handout - Getty Images

Ahead of the tournament, the Princess of Wales hit the courts with Federer in a video celebrating Wimbledon's ball girls and boys. They've been friends for some time now; in 2019, Federer confirmed he gave Prince George a tennis lesson at Prince William and Kate's home in Norfolk. At the time, he said George had a "good swing," adding, "His mum has always enjoyed tennis. I hope he’ll stay the same in a few years’ time and this is not just an in-the-moment situation."

