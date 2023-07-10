Roger Federer Rocks a New Rolex Sky-Dweller While Being Honored at Wimbledon

Roger Federer may not have been playing on Center Court at Wimbledon this year, but he still managed to have a moment in the spotlight. So too did his wristwatch. The former World No. 1 received a lengthy standing ovation as he entered the Royal Box on day two of the prestigious tournament wearing a crisp suit and a newly released Rolex.

The retired Swiss maestro, who was seated next to the Princess of Wales, then enjoyed a special ceremony celebrating his success at the tournament. (Federer won Wimbledon eight times and scored a total of 20 Grand Slam titles throughout his career.) As he smiled and waved at the adoring crowd, the Sky-Dweller was impossible to ignore.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Robb Report

This model was originally released by Rolex in 2012 but has continued to be refined by the Crown. In fact, the watchmaker recently unveiled new versions at Watch & Wonders in March. The drop included a Rolesor (two-tone gold and steel) piece with a mint green dial, an Everose Gold design with an entirely new blue face, and the first white-gold variant on an Oysterflex bracelet.

The Princess of Wales, Roger Federer, and Mirka Federer in the Royal Box on day two of Wimbledon.

The GOAT’s Sky-Dweller (reference 336934) is distinguished by a 42 mm case in Oystersteel and white gold, a bright blue dial, and a classic Oyster bracelet. Designed for the jet set, the watch features two time zones, an instantaneous annual calendar at 3 o’clock, and a month indicator with 12 apertures around the circumference of the dial. It is powered by Rolex’s in-house, self-winding caliber 9002 with approximately 72 hours of power reserve.

A Rolex ambassador since 2006, Federer often flexes models that haven’t yet made it to the hands of the average collector. He became the first person in the world to publicly wear the new 1908 at the Met Gala in May and has also been spotted rocking the revamped Daytona.

Federer wasn’t the only one wearing drool-worthy wrist candy at Wimbledon, of course. His wife, Mirka, donned her favorite blingy $500,000 Rolex Day-Date for the occasion. Fellow sporting great David Beckham was also seen wearing a gorgeous Tudor Black Bay 58 that is priced at $17,400. Federer’s Sky-Dweller is a comparative bargain, with an asking price of $16,900.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.