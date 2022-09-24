Roger Federer’s final match? A loss in men’s doubles to former BV North star Jack Sock

Blue Valley North High School product Jack Sock helped hand tennis legend Roger Federer a loss in the Swiss star’s final competitive professional match Friday night in England.

Sock and doubles partner and fellow American Frances Tiafoe beat the 41-year-old Federer and 36-year-old counterpart Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-7 (2), 11-9 — yep, tiebreaker required — in a Laver Cup match at London’s O2 Arena.

“It’s been a perfect journey,” a tearful Federer said to the crowd afterward. “I would do it all over again.

“It’s been so much fun. It’s been amazing. Thank you, everybody. I’ve had so many people cheer me on. And you guys here tonight, it means the world.”

Federer, who last week announced his intent to retire, confirmed before the match that this would indeed be the last tournament of his historic career.

That, of course, stoked some immediate curiosity. Tennis.com put it thusly: “When he confirmed his intention of playing one last doubles match alongside Nadal in a reprisal of their instantly iconic rivalry and partnership, the next question was who would they face.”

Enter Tiafoe and Sock, a four-time Grand Slam champion in men’s and mixed doubles and veteran of past matches at the Laver Cup, which pits Team Europe (for this match, Federer and Nadal) against Team World (in this case, the two Americans).

Sock, who celebrates his 30th birthday on Saturday, seemed to embrace the role of playful spoiler to the 20-time Slam winner Federer in an interview before the showdown.

“Obviously tomorrow night is going to be a beyond-iconic evening, doubles match,” Sock told Tennis.com Thursday. “I’m just stoked to be a part of it with my guy Foe, you know, next to me.

“We will go out and enjoy the moment, but not going to hold anything back,” he added, grinning. “Sorry, Roger. Don’t want to spoil the night.”

The evening included some sizzling tennis — Federer’s serve wasn’t broken once, and Sock delivered the winner with a huge forehand — followed by plenty of ovations, smiles, cheers and tears well after the London clock had struck midnight.

Story continues

“I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time,” Federer said. “Everything was the last time. And funny enough, with all the matches and having the guys being here — fans, family, friends — I didn’t feel the stress so much, even though I did think (an injury might happen) in the match.

“So I am so happy I made it through. The match was great. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful. And of course, playing with Rafa on the same team and having the guys — everybody here, all the legends … thank you.”

And Sock?

“Obviously had 99.9% of the crowd against us,” he said. “But it was super-fun to just be a part of that match. I think we are going to be forever grateful to be a part of the GOAT’s final match.”