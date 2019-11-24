Roger Federer, Alex Zverev set worldwide tennis attendance record in Mexican bullfighting ring

Roger Federer has another record to add to his storied career. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The most-attended match in tennis history is officially located in a Mexican bullfighting arena.

Roger Federer and world No. 7 Alex Zverev of Germany set the record on Saturday night in an exhibition event called “The Greatest Match,” which also featured a doubles undercard between American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes Varela and Santiago Gonzalez.

According to ESPN, 42,517 fans were in attendance and their presence at the Plaza de Toros in Mexico City led to this incredible photo.

The event in Mexico is part of a planned five-country tour that would have taken Federer and Zverev to Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador, though the third leg was canceled due to a curfew in Bogota resulting from the political upheaval rocking Colombia.

The previous record was held by Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters from an exhibition in the latter’s home country of Belgium, where 35,681 were on hand to watch the pair in 2010, according to Reuters.

While that record stood for nine years, this new one might not make it nearly so long. There are already plans for Federer and fellow all-time great Rafael Nadal to take a run at the record in South Africa next February. The location: Cape Town Stadium, with a capacity of 55,000.

