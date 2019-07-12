Federer advances to 12th Wimbledon final with thrilling win over Nadal

Roger Federer improved to 24-16 all-time against Rafael Nadal. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

WIMBLEDON — It was billed, as it has been since the two crossed paths 15 years ago, as a battle between two heavyweights, two superheroes going toe-to-toe on the big screen that is the illustrious Wimbledon Centre Court.

This wasn’t Ben Affleck versus Henry Cavill, far from it. Outside of the French Open, it’s hard to pinpoint a time when Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal has disappointed. And the last time these two met at Wimbledon, it went down as the greatest match ever played, a five-set tussle in favour of Nadal in the fifth.

The finish didn’t come in the fifth set this time around, but Federer needed every bit of his imperious best to overcome every ounce of Nadal’s heart and will to eke out an incredible fourth set 6-4 and return to the final of the All England Club for a 12th time.

Federer earned himself an early break in the decider, and then had two match points on Nadal’s serve, but both times Nadal pushed his boundaries and bludgeoned winners to force Federer to serve it out.

Much to the crowd’s delight, he did so in dramatic fashion and earned himself the reward of World No. 1 and 15-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

The match was every bit the boxing match that was expected beginning with a first set tie break that had the two legends exchanging blows in equal measure.

Playing each other for the 40th time, the two know each other’s game like the back of their hands. There’s no shot the other hasn’t seen, no tactic that hasn’t been previously worked out. Sometimes these matches can just come down to who is bravest when the moments are biggest.

Federer’s record when he wins the first set of a Grand Slam match is tremendous, and while both may have sensed just how crucial that tie break to open the match was, it was the Swiss maestro who hit harder and smarter to win four straight points for 7-3 and frontrunner status.

The Spaniard may be the greatest fighter the world of sport has ever seen, and so it was no surprise to see him conjure some moments of sheer brilliance to take the second set 6-1 and level the match. There was certainly a drop-off in intensity towards the latter half of the second set from Federer, possibly an effort to conserve energy once Nadal clinched the double-break and effectively end the set.

Looking to dictate tempo once again, Federer repeatedly put Nadal under pressure with deep returns in the third set, and much like the fourth, forced him to bend and bend till he finally broke.

The win improved Federer’s all-time record against Nadal to 24-16, and 10-4 at Grand Slams although that number is a bit skewed by the Spaniard’s 6-0 record at Roland Garros.

Now, it’ll be another legend against whom he has a losing record against that he has to better on Sunday, with Djokovic currently leading 25-22.