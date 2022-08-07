Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Was 83

Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given.

Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted series for a cameo as a different character.

In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud, The Rockford Files, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, Starsky and Hutch, You Take the Kids, Night Court, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Walker, Texas Ranger, Rude Awakening, Las Vegas, Fact Checkers Unit and many more.

Survivors include three children.

