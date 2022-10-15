Roger Devlin Is The Chairman of the Board of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) And They Just Picked Up 159% More Shares

Potential Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board, Roger Devlin, recently bought UK£253k worth of stock, paying UK£12.64 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 159%.

See our latest analysis for Persimmon

Persimmon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Roger Devlin is the biggest insider purchase of Persimmon shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£12.11. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Persimmon insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£14.40 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Persimmon is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Persimmon

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£465k worth of Persimmon shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Persimmon Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Persimmon stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Persimmon. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Persimmon you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here