Roger Clemens and son Kacy recreate classic picture 20 years later

It was 20 years ago when Roger Clemens was at the height of his pitching powers, winning back-to-back Cy Young awards in 1998 and 1999 for the Toronto Blue Jays. And by his side for his Spring Training was his son Kacy. Two decades later, father and son were back at Dunedin Stadium — home of the Blue Jays’ Spring Training stadium and the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Class A Florida State League, for which Kacy plays first base — and recreated their special moment together.

Twenty years ago, Kacy Clemens helped carry his dad's bag from the bullpen at Dunedin Stadium. This afternoon, Kacy and Roger returned to the same spot to re-create the photo. pic.twitter.com/TquzmbitEm — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) May 12, 2018





The Blue Jays took Kacy, a first baseman, in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, and he played well last season for the Short-Season Class A Vancouver Canadians, slashing .274/.379/.413 in 62 games. This year, he has played for both the Advanced Class A Dunedin Blue Jays and the Full Class A Lansing Lugnuts, slashing an impressive .288/.436/.613.

The Clemens family is a baseball one through and through. Roger, a seven-time Cy Young winner, finished his career 354–184 and is one of 16 pitchers in the 3,000 strikeout club. His eldest son. Koby, played in the minors from 2005-2012 and is currently a coach in the Astros’ farm system. Kory, the second-oldest, used to own a restaurant in the Houston area alongside a former catcher. Kacy is slashing his way through the minors right now, and Kody is a junior infielder at the University of Texas.